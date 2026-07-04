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New Delhi [India], July 4: Ethos Limited (NSE: ETHOS), India's largest retailer of luxury watches, is proud to announce that it will host the prestigious Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) Exhibition 2026 in India's 'maximum city' Mumbai.

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Recognised globally as the highest distinction in watchmaking, the awards of Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève are widely regarded as the "Oscars of Watchmaking." The exhibition showcases the exceptional timepieces that are the finalists in the competition of the years awards across 15 categories. They represent the pinnacle of innovation, craftsmanship, design and artistic excellence in contemporary horology.

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Bringing the GPHG Exhibition to India marks a significant milestone for the country's luxury watch industry, reflecting the increasing importance of India and its growing community of collectors on the global horological stage. The exhibition will provide Indian collectors, enthusiasts, customers, media and the wider public with a rare opportunity to experience some of the world's finest timepieces and gain a deeper appreciation for the artistry and technical mastery behind them.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Yasho Saboo, Chairman, Ethos Limited, said:

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"Having had the privilege of serving as both a member of the GPHG Academy and for 2 years, as a member of the GPHG Jury, I have witnessed first-hand the extraordinary standards of craftsmanship, innovation and creativity that define the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève. It is immensely gratifying to see this celebrated exhibition come to Mumbai.

India today is home to one of the world's fastest-growing communities of collectors and watch enthusiasts, and this exhibition is a recognition of the country's growing importance in global horology. We are honoured that Ethos has been entrusted with bringing this exceptional showcase to India, enabling collectors and the wider public to experience the very finest creations in contemporary watchmaking while further strengthening India's place in the international watchmaking community."

Mr. Pranav Saboo, Managing Director, Ethos Limited, added:

"Ethos is delighted to bring one of the world's most prestigious horological exhibitions to India. This is an important milestone not only for Ethos but also for the growing stature of the Indian luxury watch market on the global stage.

We believe Indian collectors and enthusiasts deserve the opportunity to witness, experience and closely appreciate the very finest achievements in contemporary watchmaking. Hosting the GPHG Exhibition reflects our long-standing commitment to developing the culture of fine watchmaking in India, creating world-class experiences for our customers and collectors, and contributing meaningfully to the continued growth of Indian horology."

The dates for the exhibition are September 28 to October 1. Further details will be announced in due course.

About Ethos Limited

Ethos Limited is India's largest retailer of luxury watches, operating over 100 boutiques across the country and representing many of the world's most prestigious watchmakers. Through its omnichannel platform, industry-leading after-sales service and commitment to collector education, Ethos has played a pivotal role in shaping India's luxury watch ecosystem and continues to strengthen the country's position as one of the world's most significant emerging markets for fine watchmaking.

About the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG)

Established in 2001, the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève is the world's foremost annual award dedicated to contemporary watchmaking. Organised by the GPHG Foundation in Geneva, the awards celebrate excellence in watchmaking across multiple categories and are judged by an international jury comprising respected experts, collectors, journalists and industry leaders. The travelling GPHG Exhibition presents the finalist competing timepieces selected from over 1000 nominated, to audiences around the world, promoting the art and culture of fine watchmaking across global markets.

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