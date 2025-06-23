Etihad Airways faces flight delays, cancellations amid rising Israel-Iran tensions

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], June 23: UAE's national carrier, Etihad Airways, is witnessing issues of flight delays and cancellations, due to ongoing regional instability and multiple airspace closures, as reported by Gulf News.

This disruption comes after the recent US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, which has impacted various commercial aviation routes.

As reported by the Gulf News, Airlines are now avoiding airspace over Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel, rerouting flights over safer regions such as the Caspian Sea, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, as per flight tracking service FlightRadar24.

As a aftermath of the ongoing middle-east issue, Etihad has suspended all flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) until July 15 (inclusive). Passengers transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled Tel Aviv flights will not be permitted to travel from their original departure point.

Additionally, Etihad flight EY652 from Kuwait International Airport (KWI) to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH), scheduled for 22 June, has been cancelled due to a technical issue.

According to Gulf News, Etihad Airways is assisting affected guests with alternative travel arrangements. It emphasised that this is a developing situation, and further disruptions -- including sudden airspace closures or schedule adjustments -- may occur with little notice.

"The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused," Etihad Airways said.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump launched an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran. The development comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. With this attack, the US seems to have finally entered the war with Iran in the wake of the ongoing conflict in the region. (ANI)

