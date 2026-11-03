New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership is driving innovation and bold initiatives in renewable energy, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, said European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet.

Taking to his official X account, Paquet emphasised the importance of innovation and collaboration as he interacted with PM Narendra Modi at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026 on Tuesday.

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“Great to partner with @BharatRESummit. As PM @narendramodi said renewables need innovation & bold ideas & our Clean Energy & Climate Partnership is doing exactly that. Honoured to have PM Modi at 🇪🇺#TeamEurope pavilion. Together, we’re advancing clean energy transition,” the post read.

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During the summit, Paquet met Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi at the launch of the International Energy Agency's (IEA) India Renewable Energy Market Report.

“Great to meet Minister @JoshiPralhad at the launch of the new @IEA India Renewable Energy Market Report, highlighting renewables’ potential to deliver reliable, affordable energy for India’s growth. 🇪🇺 & 🇮🇳 are already making strong progress together on this front #CleanEnergy,” he said.

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Paquet also held discussions with Mayank Tewari of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on strengthening cooperation under the EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership.

The discussions focused on enhancing resilience, addressing climate challenges and promoting sustainable economic growth through greater collaboration in clean energy.

“Great discussion with @mnreindia Mayank Tewari on how the 🇪🇺🇮🇳 Clean Energy & Climate Partnership can boost resilience, tackle climate crisis & drive sustainable growth,” he said.

Highlighting the urgency of climate action, the EU Ambassador stressed, “The science is clear & solutions exist. Bold actions can turn ambition into reality.” (ANI)

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