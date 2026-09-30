Eugenix Hair Sciences Brings World-Class Hair Restoration to Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Shri D.K. Shivakumar inaugurates state-of-the-art hair institution in Indiranagar

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

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Eugenix Hair Sciences, one of India's leading specialised hair restoration institutions, today announced its entry into Bengaluru with the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art centre by Karnataka Chief Minister Shri D.K. Shivakumar. The launch marks a significant milestone for Eugenix as it expands its footprint to the Karnataka capital, bringing advanced clinical infrastructure, experienced doctors and a doctor-led approach to hair restoration under one roof.

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Karnataka CM Shri D.K. Shivakumar with Eugenix Co-Founders Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal alongside Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh and Mohammed Azharuddin, at Eugenix Bengaluru

Located at Featherlite Vantage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, the multi-floor centre spans close to 7,000 sq. ft. and is equipped with six operation theatres. The Bengaluru centre is Eugenix's fifth in the country, following its facilities in Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, and brings its specialised services closer to patients across Bengaluru and the wider Karnataka region.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Shri D.K. Shivakumar said, "Inspite of my demanding schedule, I wanted to be here today to personally congratulate Dr. Pradeep and Dr. Arika for bringing Eugenix to Bengaluru. Karnataka has always dreamed big starting from being the Silicon Valley of India, we led India in IT, aerospace and biotechnology, hospitality and also specialised healthcare as part of that legacy. I was happy to hear how Eugenix emphasises medical tourism, bringing world-class, doctor-led expertise to our city and giving patients from across India and beyond a reason to choose Bengaluru. I extend my warmest welcome to Eugenix, and wish Dr. Pradeep, Dr. Arika and their entire team the very best as they continue to grow this institution.”

The Bengaluru launch is a defining moment in Eugenix's journey, one that began over 15 years ago in a small basement clinic in Rishikesh and has since grown into an institution serving patients from across India and overseas. The new centre also responds to a long-standing need among the city's patients, many of whom previously had to travel to Eugenix's other locations for treatment.

Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Co-Founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences and an AIIMS New Delhi alumnus, said, "Having the Hon'ble Chief Minister inaugurate our Bengaluru centre makes this a deeply meaningful milestone for us. We started two decades ago in a small basement in Rishikesh, with a simple belief that hair restoration deserved the same seriousness, precision and individual attention as any other specialised medical field. Bengaluru is a city that represents ambition and innovation, and we are proud to bring our institution here. The infrastructure may be new, but our responsibility to every patient remains the same."

Dr. Arika Bansal, Co-Founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences and an AIIMS New Delhi alumna, added, "Expansion is meaningful only when it lets us serve people better. This expansion in Bengaluru brings our clinical expertise closer to patients who've long travelled to our other centres. We want every person who walks into Eugenix to feel heard and understood not just as a patient, but as an individual with their own story."

Adding a touch of artistry to the occasion, Padma Shri awardee and celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a specially curated sand-art installation to commemorate Eugenix's arrival in Bengaluru. The event also brought together a distinguished gathering of celebrities and prominent personalities, including Mohammed Azharuddin (Hon’ble Minister of Minorities Welfare & Public Enterprises - Telangana), Dr. Ajaydharam Singh ( Minister for Irrigation, Science & Technology-Karnataka) and more, further adding weight to the significance of the launch.

At the heart of Eugenix's practice is its doctor-led model, where surgeons personally oversee every critical stage of the process from diagnosis and treatment planning to hairline design, donor mapping, recipient-site creation and surgical supervision. This blend of surgical precision and individualised planning ensures that each patient's treatment is built around their unique needs, rather than a one-size-fits-all protocol.

With the opening of its Bengaluru centre, Eugenix brings over 15 years of clinical experience and specialised infrastructure to the city, extending its trusted, doctor-led approach to a new community of patients while staying rooted in the principles that have defined the institution since its earliest days.

About Eugenix Hair Sciences

Eugenix Hair Sciences is one of India’s leading hair transplant clinic chains, with centres in Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, and Bengaluru. Founded by Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, both alumni of AIIMS, New Delhi and Fellows of the ISHRS, Eugenix has performed more than 22,000 procedures over 15 years for patients from across the world. The clinic’s signature Direct Hair Transplantation (DHT) technique was introduced through peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery in 2013, indexed on PubMed. The Eugenix Gurugram centre is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), Certificate No. DE-2026-0004.

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