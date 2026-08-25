Eugenix Hair Sciences Unveils its New Mumbai Space with a Celebration of Science, Art and Purpose

Songs of the Soul Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) There are moments when the world of science pauses, white coats give way to music, and hands trained for surgical precision discover a different rhythm. That was the spirit of “Songs of the Soul,” a two-day celebration at Eugenix Hair Sciences marking the inauguration of its newly expanded third floor at Notan Plaza, Bandra West, Mumbai.

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Combining soulful artistry with precision science Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Co-founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences (AIIMS New Delhi, Alumnus), celebrating transformation that touches lives! Bringing together accomplished musicians and Eugenix’s own doctor-artists, the evening celebrated a unique duality at the heart of the brand: surgeons who have mastered not only the science of hair restoration, but the artistry within it. The same precision with which they design a natural hairline, read facial proportions and place every graft found expression through music and performance. A story that beautifully captured the spirit of the evening was that of Utkal Gaurav International School, a philanthropic initiative by Eugenix that embodies the brand’s belief in meaningful transformation. What began over a decade ago in a humble thatched hut, with a vision to make quality education accessible, has today grown into an English-medium international school nurturing young minds through values, excellence and holistic education. Inspired by the teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda, the school’s ethos of bringing “Eastern spiritual values alongside Western efficiency” resonates deeply with Eugenix’s own belief in harmonising modern science with human values. Its journey from humble beginnings to an institution shaping young lives served as a powerful reminder that true transformation is not simply about how far we go, but about the lives we touch, the values we nurture and the possibilities we create along the way.

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The celebration brought together Shankar Mahadevan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Anup Jalota, Arun Govil, Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik, the Sabri Brothers, Raghav Juyal, Gurmeet Choudhary, Shweta Pandit, Altamash Faridi, Shadab Faridi, Surinder Pal, Akash Chopra, Sneha Mahajan, and other prominent personalities. It was also graced by business and healthcare leaders including Dr. Kiran Godse, dermatologist; Abhay Soi, Managing Director of Max Healthcare; Viraf Sarkari, Co-founder of Wizcraft; and Vandana M. Jagwani, alongside Dr. Pradeep Sethi’s close peers and well-wishers.

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Reflecting on the evening, Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Co-founder, Eugenix Hair Sciences (AIIMS New Delhi, Alumnus), said, “For us, progress has never been about how far we go, but how deeply we make a difference. Eugenix began humbly, in a small basement in Rishikesh, with little more than a belief in what was possible. Today, as we grow across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Odisha, with Bengaluru soon to join our journey, what gives us the greatest sense of fulfilment is not the scale, but the lives we have been privileged to touch along the way. ‘Songs of the Soul’ was a moment to pause with gratitude and celebrate the people, stories and values that have shaped us. As we grow, we remain committed to bringing together scientific excellence, artistry and human connection, and to ensuring that the soul of Eugenix remains unchanged, wherever the journey takes us.” Sharing her thoughts, Dr. Arika Bansal, Co-founder, Eugenix Hair Sciences (AIIMS New Delhi, Alumna), said, “‘Songs of the Soul’ was a deeply meaningful celebration of the journey we have shared and the people who have been part of it. At Eugenix, we have always believed that excellence in healthcare is built not only on science and innovation, but also on empathy, trust and human connection. Seeing our doctors come together through music was a wonderful reminder of the person behind the profession. As Eugenix continues to evolve, we remain committed to advancing hair restoration with the highest standards of clinical excellence, while staying true to the values and relationships that have shaped our journey.” Combining soulful artistry with the precision of science, the evening celebrated a shared belief: that true transformation touches not just how we look, but how we feel and who we become.

About Eugenix Hair Sciences Eugenix Hair Sciences is one of India’s leading hair transplant clinic chains, with centres in Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, and an upcoming centre in Bengaluru. Founded by Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, both alumni of AIIMS, New Delhi and Fellows of the ISHRS, Eugenix has performed more than 20,000 procedures over 15 years for patients from across the world. The clinic’s signature Direct Hair Transplantation (DHT) technique was introduced through peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery in 2013, indexed on PubMed. The Eugenix Gurugram centre is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), Certificate No. DE-2026-0004.

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