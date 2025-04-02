Euro India Fresh Foods Named Official Snacking Partner of Gujarat Titans

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 2: The ongoing cricket season is set to be more thrilling and flavourful than ever as Euro India Fresh Foods, a leading name in the snack and beverage industry, has been named the Official Snacking Partner of Gujarat Titans.

This exciting collaboration brings together the passion of cricket and the delight of snacking, ensuring that fans can enhance their match experience with Euro's premium-quality offerings. Whether cheering from the stadium, enjoying the game at home, or celebrating victories with friends and family, Euro's extensive range of snacks promises to make every six, wicket, and boundary even more enjoyable.

Advertisement

Mr. Manhar J. Sanspara of Euro Fresh Foods India Limited, said, "In India, cricket is more than just a sport. It is an emotion and passion that brings people together. At Euro, we are thrilled to be part of this cricketing journey, ensuring that fans enjoy not only the excitement on the field but also an exceptional snacking experience with our delicious range of products."

As part of this association, Euro India Fresh Foods will introduce engaging initiatives and exciting giveaways. Cricket enthusiasts can relish the crunchiest chips and the spiciest namkeens while cheering for the Gujarat Titans, and participate in thrilling competitions for a chance to win match tickets, exclusive Gujarat Titans merchandise, and more.

Advertisement

Established in 2012, Euro India Fresh Foods has emerged as a trusted name in the FMCG space, offering over 175 premium products across several categories, including a variety of chips, a delightful assortment of traditional namkeens, refreshing juices and soft drinks, and bakery products such as khakhra, chikki, and more. The company has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Surat.

Euro India Fresh Foods is committed to the highest quality standards and ensures that every product meets stringent safety and hygiene measures. Consumers trust the brand for its 100% vegetarian and hygienic preparation and zero cholesterol and trans-fat for guilt-free snacking. Moreover, its products do not contain any artificial colours, monosodium glutamate (MSG) or gelatine, ensuring authentic taste and natural goodness.

Beyond this exciting cricket partnership, Euro India Fresh Foods has also unveiled its pioneering initiative, Euro Food Park, a 50-acre state-of-the-art food processing hub in Chikhli, Gujarat. It is India's first national-themed food park, inspired by great leaders like Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Shivaji Maharaj. Beyond an industrial zone, the park serves as an interactive learning hub, offering visitors a first-hand experience of food production techniques and student-centric initiatives.

With ambitious expansion plans, including the introduction of ready-to-eat meals, frozen food products, mango pulp processing, and more, Euro India Fresh Foods continues to set benchmarks in the FMCG industry, both in India and internationally.

As the Gujarat Titans gear up for an action-packed season, Euro India Fresh Foods invites fans to celebrate every match with a perfect crunch. Stay tuned for exciting contests, giveaways, and match-day surprises as the Euro and Gujarat Titans make this season one to remember.

For more details, visit: www.euroindiafoods.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)