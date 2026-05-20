Eurobank Cyprus opens Mumbai office to assist high net-worth Indians investing in Europe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Eurobank S.A., a premier Southern European financial institution, has formally launched its operations in India with the inauguration of its first representative office in Mumbai.

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The expansion creates a strategic corridor for cross-border investments and wealth distribution between India and the European Union, operating directly out of the city's financial heart.

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In a media interaction held on the sidelines of the launch event, Eurobank Group Chief Executive Officer, Fokion Karavias, addressed journalists, outlining a calculated entry model that pairs conservative local financial activity with massive back-end infrastructure integration.

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Karavias detailed the structural boundaries of the new Mumbai entity, clarifying that it operates strictly as a liaison office to facilitate cross-border corporate transactions, asset flows, and high-value advisory work.

He explicitly ruled out any immediate rollout of commercial retail banking operations, localized deposit-taking, or domestic consumer lending.

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Explaining their targeted commercial focus, Karavias noted, "Essentially, we will focus on opportunities like corporates who have an interest in access to Europe as a market and vice versa--merger and acquisition in terms of advisory, as well as in terms of structuring specific financing if it works for everyone. We are also strongly looking at promoting the Indian diaspora, the HNI segment, who have an interest in family offices."

Karavias further shed light on the macroeconomic calculations behind the bank's step-by-step entry strategy. He explained that global economic triggers, specifically fluctuations in international crude oil prices and inflationary pressures, have shaped the bank's decision to maintain a flexible footprint rather than setting up a full-scale subsidiary immediately.

He emphasized that "actual banking or business services will be taking place on India rules which we will respect," while reiterating that "our journey to India is not for the short term, it's for the medium to long term."

Addressing questions regarding financial transaction security, Karavias explicitly decoupled their local presence from immediate banking transaction risks by stating, "We are not entering the Indian market as a full bank. So, we are not going to have any banking operations in India where I'm going to receive deposits, or I'm going to give loans out of India."

Instead, Karavias revealed that Eurobank is relying heavily on India's tech ecosystem to drive its digital transformation strategy. Through key partnerships with LTI Mindtree, IBM, and Accenture, the bank already employs over 200 software professionals across tech hubs in Bengaluru and Chennai to run its global core-banking overhauls and international AI initiatives. (ANI)

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