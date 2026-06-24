BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: In a move to fuel India's thriving content creation and digital professional ecosystem Euronet announced that it is teaming up with Adobe to make the company's creativity, and productivity tools more accessible to purchase for digital content creators in India. By enabling the digital purchase of Adobe's products on trusted platforms like Amazon.in and Flipkart, this collaboration streamlines the process for a new generation of content creators, students, and small businesses who rely on Adobe's industry-leading tools to do their best and most important work from projects across creativity and productivity.

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The collaboration delivers a simplified purchase and access experience for customers across India. Creators can now conveniently purchase a range of Adobe's popular solutions, including Adobe Firefly, Creative Cloud Pro, Acrobat Pro, Photography Plan, and Premiere, through streamlined digital channels. The collaboration is designed to scale, with plans for a phased expansion to additional digital retail channels across India over time. Secure, instant digital delivery allows customers to quickly redeem unique activation codes on Adobe's website and begin using their software without delay. This model is particularly beneficial for creators and aspiring professionals, providing a straightforward and official way to access essential tools that support learning, skill development, and early career growth.

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"Our mission is to be the seamless bridge between global brands and India's dynamic digital ecosystem," said Pranay Jhaveri, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Euronet. "This partnership with Adobe is about more than just distribution; it's about empowering the next wave of content creators. We are integrating Adobe's world-class products with the channels where they are already shopping, and in doing so, we are establishing a compliant and efficient framework for digital distribution that can expand across all of India's digital retail channels, from e-commerce to UPI apps."

"Adobe is committed to giving creators the tools, support, and opportunities they need to thrive in the global creator economy," said Tina Randhawa, VP, Global Digital Sales & Growth, Creativity and Productivity, Adobe. "We're excited to collaborate with Euronet to help more creators in India easily access the tools they need to bring their creative visions to life."

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This reflects a broader focus on supporting India's creative and professional talent, ensuring they have easy and secure access to the tools they need to succeed and innovate.

Availability

Explore Adobe's industry-leading creative and productivity tools at:

Flipkart Marketplace:

1. Adobe Creative Cloud Pro (Student & Teacher Edition) - https://bit.ly/4ow3R7R

2. Adobe Lightroom - https://bit.ly/49UfS0Z

3. Adobe Acrobat Pro 2024 - https://bit.ly/4okZ60X

4. Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan - https://bit.ly/43u5ut3

5. Adobe Creative Cloud Pro - https://bit.ly/4ge83Ha

Amazon Marketplace:

Adobe Tools - https://bit.ly/4eBRkMI

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