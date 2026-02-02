European Union to Showcase the Excellence of European Food and Beverages at Anuga Select India 2026

Brussels, 23 September 2026 — The European Union (EU), Official Partner Region of Anuga Select India 2026, will bring the diversity and commercial potential of European food and beverages to the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai from 29 September to 1 October 2026. The EU Pavilion, part of the ‘More than Food India’ campaign will showcase expertise and over 250 products from across the EU’s 27 Member States.

Over three days, the EU Pavilion will offer Indian buyers, retailers, distributors, hospitality professionals and other food-industry representatives an immersive introduction to Europe’s culinary heritage. Tastings, live cooking shows and product-focused sessions will highlight both the distinctive qualities of European products and the rigorous standards underpinning their quality, safety, authenticity and sustainability.

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“European Union and India share exceptionally rich culinary traditions. The EU Pavilion at Anuga Select India offers a unique window into that shared passion. Featuring over 250 authentic products, it serves as a platform to connect European producers with Indian businesses and consumers, creating lasting opportunities for not just a culinary discovery but especially trade, supply chain collaboration. As the common work on Free Trade Agreement and Geographical Indication (GI) agreements between the EU and India advance, Indian businesses and consumers will gain broader, more affordable access to premium European goods, backed by authentic regional flavors, world-class quality, and sustainable innovation,” said H.E. Dr Ewa Suwara, Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union to India.

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Official opening of the EU Pavilion

The Official Opening Ceremony will take place at 12:00 on Tuesday, 29 September, at the EU Pavilion in Hall 6, Booth B02–C02., and will be hosted by Petros Sourmelis, Minister Counsellor, Head of Trade and Economic Affairs Section at the Delegation of the European Union to India. The ceremony will be followed by a live cooking demonstration featuring premium EU ingredients and an introduction to the standards that make EU food and beverages trusted by consumers and businesses around the world.

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Registration for the Opening Ceremony is required and closes on 25 September 2026. Visitors must also register online for Anuga Select India to gain access to the exhibition.

Over 250 products to discover

More than 250 products will be on display at the EU Pavilion, with a focus on sustainable products and Geographical Indications (GIs). The EU’s GI quality scheme protects product names associated with specific regions and the traditional expertise and production methods that give them their distinctive characteristics.

Permanent tastings will run throughout the exhibition, complemented by live cooking shows (featuring chefs Ajay Chopra and Guntas Sethi) and product-focused sessions. Visitors will be able to explore product categories including:

• dairy products;

• olive oil;

• fruit and vegetables;

• processed agricultural products; and

• beverages.

The programme will enable Indian food industry professionals to discover the added value of EU products, explore new ways to present and pair them, and develop new opportunities for commercial cooperation between the EU and India.

A strategic meeting point for the food industry

Anuga Select India brings together producers, buyers, importers, distributors, retailers and hospitality professionals from across India and international markets. As Official Partner Region of Anuga Select India, the EU will use this important industry platform to connect European quality and diversity with the needs of India’s dynamic food and beverage sector.

For further information about the EU Pavilion and its programme, visit the More than Food India campaign website or contact ANUGAIndia2026@agripromotion.eu.

Practical information

Opening hours: Tuesday, 29 September, and Wednesday, 30 September: 10:00–18:00; Thursday, 1 October: 10:00–16:00

Location: Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063

EU Pavilion: Hall 6, Booth B02–C02

Media Contact

Suresh Rathore, Trident Public Affairs

9820007348

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