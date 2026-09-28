Eventions’ IPO to Open on September 30, 2026; Company Aims to Raise Rs. 38.12 Crore

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 28: Eventions Limited (“Company”), a growing player in the MICE and corporate events space, with capabilities spanning event planning, execution, incentive travel and brand activations across India and international destinations, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 and will close on Monday, October 5, 2026. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE SME platform. The Company is offering 32,30,400 Equity Shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each at a price band of Rs. 112 to Rs. 118 per Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs. 38.12 crore at the upper end of the price band. Media Release – Eventions’ IPO.

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Highlights :

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- Eventions Limited is raising Rs. 38.12 crore through an IPO at a price band of Rs. 112 to Rs. 118 per Equity Share

- IPO proceeds to be utilised towards repayment and/or prepayment of borrowings, investment in subsidiary, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes

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- IPO will open on September 30 and close on October 5, 2026, with the Equity Shares proposed to be listed on the NSE SME platform Media Release – Eventions’ IPO …

The Issue Price will be determined through the book building process within the price band of Rs. 112 to Rs. 118 per Equity Share. The market lot for the Issue is 1,200 Equity Shares, and retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots, amounting to Rs. 2.83 lakh at the upper end of the price band. HNI investors are required to apply for a minimum of three lots, amounting to Rs. 4.25 lakh. Corporate Professionals Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Mudra RTA Ventures Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

The Company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds to strengthen its financial position and support the next phase of its business growth. Of the proceeds, Rs. 7.00 crore will be used towards the repayment and/or prepayment of certain borrowings, which is expected to help optimise the Company’s debt position. A further Rs. 1.40 crore will be invested in its subsidiary. The Company will deploy Rs. 18.80 crore towards its working capital requirements, providing greater financial flexibility to support its expanding operations and execution of large scale assignments. Together, these investments are aimed at strengthening the Company’s operating platform and creating capacity to pursue its growth opportunities in the MICE and event management space.

Commenting on the IPO, Mr. Ravi Rajak, Managing Director, Eventions Limited, said, “Eventions has built its business by bringing MICE services and event management together under one platform, enabling us to deliver integrated solutions for corporate clients across India and international destinations. As we enter the next phase of our growth, the IPO will strengthen our financial foundation, support our working capital needs and help us further build our capabilities. We remain focused on deepening client relationships, expanding our execution capabilities and creating a scalable platform to capture the growing opportunities in the MICE and corporate events space.”

Eventions Limited has delivered consistent growth in its financial performance, with a strong improvement in both revenue and profitability over the last three financial years. Total income increased from Rs. 87.29 crore in FY24 to Rs. 88.02 crore in FY25 and further to Rs. 100.62 crore in FY26. EBITDA rose from Rs. 4.13 crore in FY24 to Rs. 7.09 crore in FY25 and Rs. 10.19 crore in FY26, while Profit After Tax increased from Rs. 3.29 crore to Rs. 5.13 crore and further to Rs. 7.72 crore during the same period. The Company’s FY26 performance reflects continued business growth, supported by higher operating profitability and a steady improvement in EBITDA and PAT.

As corporates increasingly look for professionally managed conferences, incentive programmes, business events and brand experiences, the MICE and corporate events industry continues to create opportunities for specialised service providers. Eventions is positioned to build on its integrated MICE and event management capabilities, established corporate relationships and experience across domestic and international destinations. With an asset light operating model and end to end execution capabilities covering travel, accommodation, logistics and on site event management, the Company aims to deepen its presence across markets, strengthen its client base and capture emerging opportunities in the evolving MICE and events landscape. Media Release – Eventions’ IPO …

About Eventions Limited

Eventions Limited, incorporated in 2020, is engaged in the MICE and event management business, offering integrated solutions for corporate and institutional clients. The Company provides services across corporate events, conferences, incentive travel programmes, virtual events, Free Independent Travel services and brand and marketing activations. Its capabilities cover the entire event lifecycle, including venue coordination, travel and accommodation arrangements, logistics management and on site execution.

Operating through an asset-light B2B model, Eventions works with hospitality providers, destination management companies, logistics partners and event production vendors to deliver assignments across India and international destinations. The Company has executed events across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, including Spain, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Hungary, the UAE, Azerbaijan, Singapore and Indonesia. Its subsidiary, Gantu Online Private Limited, focuses on B2C travel and customised travel experiences.

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