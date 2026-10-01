Eventions Limited’s IPO Opens for Subscription

VMPL

Haryana [India], October 1: Eventions Limited, a company engaged in event management and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) services, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, and will close on Monday, October 5, 2026. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge).

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IPO Details

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- Issue Type: Fresh Issue

- Issue Size: ₹38.12 Crore

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- Total Issue Size: Up to 32,30,400 Equity Shares

- Price Band: ₹112 - ₹118

- Face Value: ₹10 per Equity Share

- Lot Size: 1,200 Equity Shares (Min 2 lots to apply)

- Listing Platform: NSE Emerge

Objects of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilized for:

- Repayment and/or pre-payment of borrowings: ₹700 Lakhs

- Investment in Subsidiary, Gantu Online Private Limited: ₹140 Lakhs

- Meeting Working Capital Requirements: ₹1,880 Lakhs

- General Corporate Purpose

Share Allocation

- Total Issue: Up to 32,30,400 Equity Shares

- Market Maker Reservation: 1,62,000 Equity Shares

- Net QIB: Up to 13,27,800 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Not less than 15% of the Net Issue

- Individual Investors: Not less than 35% of the Net Issue

- Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 60% of the QIB Portion

IPO Timeline

- Issue Opens: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

- Issue Closes: Monday, October 5, 2026

Issue Intermediaries

- Book Running Lead Manager: Corporate Professionals Capital Private Limited

- Registrar to the Issue: Mudra RTA Ventures Private Limited

- Market Maker: Aftertrade Broking Private Limited

Management Commentary

Mr. Cristoo Arora, Whole Time Director and CFO, Eventions Limited, said:

“The proposed IPO marks an important milestone in Eventions Limited’s growth journey. The proceeds from the Issue will be utilised towards meeting our working capital requirements, repayment of borrowings and investment in our subsidiary, Gantu Online Private Limited. These initiatives are aimed at supporting our business operations, strengthening our financial position and expanding our service capabilities across the event management and travel segments.”

About About Eventions Limited

Eventions Limited is an event management company primarily focused on the business-to-business (B2B) segment, Issueing services across Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), corporate events, Free Independent Travel (FIT) and brand and marketing activations.

The Company provides event planning, coordination and execution services for corporate and institutional clients across domestic and international locations. Its subsidiary, Gantu Online Private Limited, operates in the business-to-consumer (B2C) travel segment, Issueing customised travel planning and booking solutions.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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