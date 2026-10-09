NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Eveready Industries India Ltd., India’s No. 1 battery brand, has announced its entry into the mosquito protection category with the launch of Eveready ULTIMA Liquid Vaporiser, India’s first portable liquid vaporiser. The launch marks another step in Eveready’s strategy of diversifying into relevant consumer categories by leveraging its established expertise in portable power to address evolving everyday needs.

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The Indian household insecticide market is currently valued at more than Rs 5,000 crore, with liquid vaporisers accounting for approximately Rs 2,800 crore and showing healthy growth. However, conventional liquid vaporisers are designed to remain connected to fixed plug points, while mosquitoes can move across different areas of the home. This creates a need for a more flexible solution that can provide mosquito protection across spaces, without being restricted by the availability of a plug point.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anirban Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, Eveready Industries India Ltd., said, “Eveready has always been in the business of bringing power and convenience to consumers, and our portfolio has evolved as their needs have changed. Our entry into mosquito protection is a natural extension of this approach, allowing us to bring our expertise in portable and rechargeable power into a new category. With Eveready ULTIMA Liquid Vaporiser, India’s first portable liquid vaporiser, we are making mosquito protection more convenient and adaptable to the way consumers use their spaces today. The product allows consumers to UNPLUG mosquito protection and use it where they really need it.

With mosquito-borne diseases continuing to be a concern, consumers are increasingly seeking effective protection across different spaces within their homes. While 99 mosquitoes may be eliminated, even one remaining mosquito can continue to pose a threat to the health and safety of the family. Mosquitoes can hide in corners, move between rooms and enter spaces where conventional plug-in vaporisers may not always provide continuous protection. While consumers have access to a range of mosquito protection solutions, SOS formats such as sprays, coils and incense sticks can come with challenges such as smoke, odour and the need for repeated application.

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“In many ways, this is a rethink of a format that has remained largely fixed for decades. We are making it more adaptable to consumers’ lifestyles and the way they use their spaces today. This launch is also part of our larger strategy of purposeful diversification - building on what Eveready is already known for while entering categories that address relevant and emerging consumer needs,” added Mr. Banerjee.

Eveready ULTIMA Liquid Vaporiser has been introduced to give consumers greater flexibility in where they use mosquito protection, without being restricted to a fixed plug point. The portable liquid vaporiser can be conveniently carried and used across bedrooms, children’s play areas, balconies, bathrooms and other spaces without convenient access to a plug point. It can also be used in cars and other enclosed travel spaces.

Designed to deliver uninterrupted protection, Eveready ULTIMA is the only liquid vaporiser designed to operate without being plugged into a power source, enabling continued functionality even during power outages. Its rechargeable format provides up to three hours of battery backup, helping families stay protected without disruption during unexpected power cuts.

With advanced Japanese formula, it provides 100% protection from mosquitoes that can cause dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

The product’s distinctive proposition is brought to life through an integrated media campaign built around the thought “Old Liquid Vaporisers are fixed. Mosquitoes are not.” The campaign challenges the conventional way of using liquid vaporisers and introduces a simple new behaviour: “UNPLUG and Use Anywhere.” The media strategy for this communication combines hyperlocal targeting in markets with strong retail availability, supported by digital media and television channels that reach the brand’s core audience. The campaign also showcases different everyday scenarios, including dining, play and study, demonstrating how consumers can take mosquito protection beyond the traditional plug point. This is part of a wider 360-degree campaign, with visibility across print and outdoor media.

Link to the TVC: youtu.be/haQWFd-AKEA?si=Gn9fAi5lka2cW5lR

With Eveready’s reach extending to nearly 4.5 million outlets, including approximately 500,000 outlets serviced directly by its distributors, the company is well positioned to build significant distribution for the new category. Mosquito protection is an important part of the household shopping basket, providing an opportunity for Eveready to leverage its extensive distribution network to bring Eveready ULTIMA liquid vaporiser closer to consumers. Modern trade and quick-commerce are also growing channels for the company and will be further leveraged to make this product accessible to consumers seeking convenient and effective mosquito protection.

Product Highlights

- Powered by Eveready: Brings the brand’s expertise in power to mosquito protection through a patent-applied innovation.

- Category First: Eveready ULTIMA is the only liquid vaporiser designed to operate without being connected to a plug point, offering greater flexibility to use mosquito protection across bedrooms, children’s play areas, balconies, bathrooms and other spaces without convenient access to a plug point, as well as in cars and while travelling.

- Advanced Japanese Formula: Delivers 100% protection from mosquitoes that can cause dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

- Up to 3 Hours of Battery Backup: Its rechargeable design enables continued use even during power outages.

- Type-C Charging: Can be conveniently recharged using a laptop, power bank or car.

- Available Across Formats and Channels: The Eveready ULTIMA Portable Liquid Vaporiser is priced at Rs 299. The range also includes a Plug-in Liquid Vaporiser and refills available in packs of 2, 4 and 6. The products are available across e-commerce, modern trade and general trade channels.

About Eveready Industries India Ltd.

With a legacy of over 100 years, Eveready Industries India Ltd. (NSE Symbol: EVEREADY, BSE Scrip Code: 531508, CSE Scrip Code 000029) is a household name in batteries and flashlights, with an emerging presence in the consumer and professional lighting space.

Since its inception in 1934, Eveready has been at the forefront of the dry cell battery market, enriching the lives of millions with portable energy and lighting solutions. The company’s iconic catchphrase “Give Me Red” has become synonymous with trust and dependability, resonating with consumers across generations.

In 2023, the company embarked on a transformative journey, marked by the unveiling of its new infinity logo and the empowering tagline “Give Me Power, Give Me Red”. The pivotal year also witnessed the launch of its Eveready Ultima Alkaline battery range, designed to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. In April 2026, Eveready inaugurated India’s only operating alkaline battery facility in Jammu. Alongside Eveready Ultima Alkaline, Eveready today offers a comprehensive battery portfolio spanning carbon-zinc, alkaline, rechargeable and lithium formats, making it India’s No. 1* battery brand.

Beyond batteries, Eveready offers a wide range of flashlights and torches designed for everyday use, emergencies and outdoor activities. This includes purpose-driven products such as the Eveready Siren Torch, which combines illumination with a built-in safety alarm, and India’s First Hybrid Torch, which offers dual power options through rechargeable and battery-based formats. Together, these innovations have helped establish the company as India’s No. 1 flashlight brand.

The company has also strategically expanded its portfolio into mobile accessories, mosquito racquets, small appliances, electrical accessories, wires and MCBs to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Eveready’s manufacturing facilities are spread across India at Matia, Lucknow, Haridwar, Maddur, Kolkata and Jammu. These facilities are equipped with globally benchmarked technology platforms and follow best-in-class operating standards, with a focus on quality (ISO 9000), environmental best practices (ISO 14000) and rapid adoption of technology. The company also has a Research and Development (R&D) facility approved by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Website: Eveready Industries India Ltd.

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