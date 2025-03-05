EverestBKCC Season 6 Concludes in Jaipur with Sabeer Mandal Crowned as National Champion

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 5: The prestigious Everest Better Kitchen Culinary Challenge (EverestBKCC) Season 6 concluded in Jaipur after hosting regional rounds in 17 cities across India, covering East to West and North to South. Over 10,000 students from 250+ hotel management institutes nationwide participated, showcasing their culinary skills and creativity.

Sabeer Mandal, a student from Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Manipal, emerged as the grand finale winner after competing in multiple rounds. He was awarded a trophy, a hamper, a scholarship worth USD 6,000, and a 12-month paid internship at a star property in the USA under the USJ1 visa as part of the WCE Chef Exchange Program (T&C applied).

Advertisement

The second position was secured by Ketki Kulkarni from AISSMS, Pune, while Ayushman Kudu from IHM, Mumbai took the third spot. The intense competition was held at the School of Hotel Management, Manipal University, Jaipur.

EverestBKCC continues to inspire and empower young chefs, serving as a launchpad for their careers. The competition followed the theme "Flavours of India," with a focus on:

Advertisement

* Preserving and promoting regional cuisines.

* Encouraging healthier food choices among younger generations.

* Advocating for culinary tourism across India.

The event was made possible with Everest as the title partner and the support of Incredible India (Ministry of Tourism, Government of India), Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Wisdom Career Education, MYMENU365, and Bio Nutrients (India) Pvt Ltd.

A distinguished panel of judges, including Chef Sudhir Pai, Chef Vivek Kadam, Chef Shantanu Gupte, Chef Ashish Bhasin, and Chef Vimal Dhar, evaluated the participants' dishes, leading to a thrilling and competitive grand finale.

Ekkta Bhargeva, Publisher of Better Kitchen, shared the broader mission behind the event, "Our goal is to prepare students for future challenges while promoting regional Indian cuisines. By integrating local ingredients into global dishes and reviving lost recipes, we aim to inspire the next generation of chefs. This year, we are proud to offer scholarships worth INR 1 crore through the USA J1 WCE Chef Exchange Visitor Program, which includes a one-year paid internship in the USA, supported by our International Placement & Study Abroad Partner, Wisdom Career Education."

This season also introduced two new competitions, further expanding the platform's reach:

* Better Kitchen F&B Young Masters Challenge

* Enzo Housekeeping Olympiad

Additionally, the Better Kitchen Bakery Champion, introduced last season, continued to spotlight young baking talents.

Winners of Better Kitchen Bakery Champion

First Position: Prachiti Dinesh Yadav, ITM IHM, Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Second Position: Yastika Anand, IHM Mumbai

Third Position: Neha James Mullur, Fr. Agnel Institute of Food, Crafts & Culinary Science, Verna, Goa

Winners of Better Kitchen F&B Young Masters Challenge

First Position: P Y Pranay, Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru

Second Position: Kasa Muralikrishna, Chennai's Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad

Third Position: Swashray Arote, BVDU IHMCT, Pune

Winners of Enzo Housekeeping Olympiad

First Position: Nipun Kulkarni, IHM Mumbai

Second Position: Ajil Benny, Chavara Institute, Kochi

Third Position: Vinutha SV, Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru

The EverestBKCC platform continues to set new benchmarks in culinary excellence, encouraging students to innovate while preserving the rich heritage of Indian cuisine.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)