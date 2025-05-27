DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Every district in country to have BIS facility within a year: Pralhad Joshi

Every district in country to have BIS facility within a year: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced on Tuesday that every district across the country will have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) facility within a year, and the government is actively working towards this goal.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:11 PM May 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced on Tuesday that every district across the country will have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) facility within a year, and the government is actively working towards this goal.

Advertisement

Currently, 371 districts have BIS facilities.

Speaking at the 9th Governing Council Meeting of the Bureau of Indian Standards, which he headed, Joshi emphasised that while BIS functions as a regulatory body, it must also serve as a facilitator.

Advertisement

"BIS should communicate the benefits of obtaining BIS certification to encourage more people to seek these services," he said.

The minister issued a stern warning against corruption, stating that the department maintains a zero-tolerance policy and will deal strictly with any complaints of corrupt practices among officials.

Advertisement

The Union Minister applauded the achievements of BIS and highlighted the significant progress made under the Modi government.

"When the Modi government came to power in 2014, there were only 14 Quality Control Orders (QCOs). In the span of 10 years, India now has more than 100 QCOs," he noted.

The expansion of BIS facilities nationwide is expected to improve quality control standards and make certification services more accessible to businesses and consumers across the country.

The BIS is dedicated to ensuring the quality of products and services in India. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper