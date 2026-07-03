"Everyone has taken an oath to do export of USD 1 trillion this year," says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal declared that the Indian exporters and policymakers have committed to reaching a USD 1 trillion export target for the current fiscal year. The resolution follows a comprehensive review of the country's trade trajectory during a Board of Trade meeting held in the national capital.

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Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Union Minister stated: "Everyone has taken an oath that this year we will do an export of USD 1 trillion."

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Goyal mentioned that the trade numbers up to June kept the country well on track to meet this goal. He stated that the first quarter witnessed approximately 15 per cent growth in exports, with detailed numbers scheduled for release on the 15th of the month.

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"My expectation is that we will grow merchandise by about 16-17% this year and services by about 10-11%," he added.

The trade expansion relies on recently secured access to developed economies. Goyal noted that free trade agreements opened up markets across 38 developed nations for Indian goods. To capitalize on these opportunities, official and business delegations are traveling globally to establish deeper commercial ties.

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"There is only one voice from everywhere. India is a reliable partner. We have to increase relations with India," Goyal said.

"Today, we had a very important board of trade meeting through which we were able to discuss with all the people of the industrial world and got a lot of good suggestions from them and discussed a lot of possibilities with the state governments and got an overall perspective from which my enthusiasm and the enthusiasm of everyone sitting in this room has increased," Goyal added.

During the meeting, the Minister outlined a seven-point action agenda to boost export capabilities. The strategy urges state governments and industry associations to prioritize export-oriented businesses.

The plan includes the state-level notification of labor rules to resolve land and labor issues, alongside a government commitment to provide 100 per cent funding for required testing facilities to reduce costs for exporters.

"We were USD 863 billion last year. We want to grow to USD 1 trillion in exports this year. And to reach USD 1 trillion, our goods export will have to increase from USD 440 to about USD 530. That is a 17% growth in goods. Services will have to grow from USD 421 to about US 470. That is how we'll reach a trillion, which is a growth of about 11%."

The agenda also features financial assistance through the Export Promotion Mission for micro and small enterprises seeking international regulatory approvals. Furthermore, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies will support domestic manufacturers against predatory pricing and dumping from foreign nations, while a parallel focus remains on building import-substituted industries to protect local supply chains.

"Today, we are exporting defence to 100 countries and achieved a historic Rs 38,400 crore export of defence material last year. We have exported more defense goods than we have imported. We have a surplus in defense exports. India is today at a different level. But if we have to go to the next level, we need all your support. We are trying, on our part, to make things simpler, ease the process of doing business, decriminalise laws, and implement the Jan Sunwai Bills. We are trying to reduce the compliance burden. The four labor codes have been notified. Plug-and-play infrastructure will be provided in industrial parks so that land becomes available. The whole world is our stage. But the actors have to come from within India," Goyal said. (ANI)

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