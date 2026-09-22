Everything You Need to Know About Rotoris, Told Through Astonia

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 22: India’s first design-led watch house, ROTORIS, launched Astonia in August 2026, its first chronograph collection built around a Swiss movement. The collection includes five variants: Titanium Ice, Crimson Carbon, Sunset Carbon, Velocity Green & Victory Gold.

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The Astonia Watch collection uses the Ronda 5030.D, a Swiss chronograph movement. It is built for real ADD and SPLIT timing, not just decorative sub-dials. The launch reflects ROTORIS’s focus on design, engineering, and functional watchmaking, while building a distinct approach to ownership.

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Astonia Fills a Gap in Indian Chronographs

For buyers looking beyond familiar chronograph designs, the choice in the Indian market has often been limited. Astonia takes a different approach, combining a Swiss chronograph movement with a construction designed for everyday wear.

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Speaking about the launch, Prerna Gupta, co-founder of ROTORIS, said, “Astonia is designed and assembled under our own roof. Owning both ends is what lets us push on the finishing, the materials, further than a house this young is expected to. That’s the ambition: to keep moving the line of what a watch made here can be.”

Astonia Runs on a Ronda 5030.D Swiss Movement

Astonia is built around the Ronda 5030.D, a Swiss chronograph movement designed for practical timing functions. The 42mm watch features three chronograph counters in the standard 3-9-6 layout: small seconds at 3, the 30-minute counter at 9, and the 12-hour counter at 6.

The movement supports ADD and SPLIT timing functions, with a battery life of up to 54 months under normal use.

ROTORIS, the movement is part of a larger approach to watchmaking: functionality should be considered alongside the design, materials, and finishing of the watch. Technical specifications may vary across individual Astonia variants and releases.

How the ROTORIS Registry Works

ROTORIS does not follow a conventional open-retail or first-come-first-served model. Its timepieces are produced either under a finite annual production plan or a defined lifetime production plan, keeping every release date.

Those interested in owning a ROTORIS begin by completing a profile on the ROTORIS Timepieces website. The Registry gives the brand a sense of the person behind the request, what they are building, and what draws them to ROTORIS.

Profiles are considered individually, and completing one does not guarantee an allocation. Invitations to acquire a timepiece are extended selectively through the Registry. This approach keeps ownership intentional from the outset while preserving the rarity and collectability of each ROTORIS release.

A profile is only the beginning. What follows is not necessarily the same for everyone.

ROTORIS's Idea of Becoming More

Astonia also sits within a broader ROTORIS idea: Becoming More. The concept centers on the belief that progress is not a fixed destination. It is reflected in the choices people make, the standards they set for themselves, and what they continue to build over time.

Astonia gives that idea a physical form. Its design, functionality, and finite production are intended for people who see ownership as more than simply acquiring another watch.

The Rotoris Astonia Collection 2026 is now available on their website.

Media Contact: Shriya

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