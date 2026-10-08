eWebGuru Adds 50 NVMe Servers With 110 TB of Mirrored Storage in Delhi NCR and Mumbai

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8: eWebGuru, an India-based provider of cloud, VPS and dedicated server hosting, today announced that it has added 50 NVMe servers to its infrastructure in Delhi NCR and Mumbai. The deployment adds approximately 110 TB of usable NVMe storage, which is being allocated to the company's existing cloud, VPS and dedicated server plans.

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Deployment details

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The 50 servers carry 100 NVMe drives in three configurations:

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Each server's storage is configured in RAID 1, so every block of data is written to two NVMe drives. If one drive fails, the server keeps running from its mirror while the failed drive is replaced.

NVMe drives connect over PCIe rather than the older SATA interface, giving lower latency and higher throughput for read- and write-heavy applications. The new capacity is aimed at database-driven websites, e-commerce stores and SaaS applications that need fast storage hosted in India.

The servers run on eWebGuru's own network, operated under its Autonomous System Number AS133643 with multiple upstream providers, so traffic can be routed around a single provider's outage. eWebGuru operates from Tier IV data centre facilities and backs its services with a 99.99% uptime commitment.

The expansion also reflects growing attention among Indian businesses to where their data is processed. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 does not require all personal data to be stored in India, but it allows the government to restrict transfers of personal data to specified countries. Hosting on Indian infrastructure removes that variable from compliance planning.

"Indian businesses running databases and online stores want fast storage without sending their data abroad," said Ashok Arora, Founder & CEO of eWebGuru. "Instead of launching a separate premium tier, we have put this NVMe capacity directly behind the plans our customers already use in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, with every drive mirrored so that a single disk failure does not become an outage."

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