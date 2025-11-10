Excelia Business School and IIM Udaipur launch international exchange to prepare future-ready leaders

Through immersive study opportunities in France and India, the partnership aims to develop globally minded, sustainability-driven managers. Mumbai, 10th November, 2025: Excelia Business School (France) and the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) are proud to announce the launch of a new student exchange partnership that reflects the growing academic and economic ties between France and India. Under this initiative, students from both institutions will have the opportunity to spend a semester at each other’s campus, immerse themselves in a global cohort, and develop cross-cultural competencies that are increasingly valued in today’s interconnected world.

Advertisement

For Excelia Business School, whose 2025–2030 strategic plan emphasises deeper engagement with India, the partnership represents a key milestone. “This collaboration with IIM Udaipur embodies our commitment to delivering a truly global education,” says Prof. Tamym Abdessemed, Dean of Excelia Business School. “By welcoming Indian talents on our campuses and enabling our students to study in India, we build bridges between two vibrant educational ecosystems and prepare responsible leaders for tomorrow’s world.” IIM Udaipur, AACSB accredited, already offering robust international exposure through its Student Exchange Programme (STEP) and global immersion initiatives, welcomes the collaboration. Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, affirms: “Partnering with Excelia Business School will expand our students’ global mindset and enhance their readiness for leadership in a fast-changing environment. We believe this exchange program will enrich their academic journey and shape adaptable global professionals.” This partnership is part of Excelia Business School’s broader engagement with India, where the French institution now counts nine active partnerships with leading management institutes across the country, all with international accreditations, including BIMTECH (Greater Noida), IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, IMT Ghaziabad, MDI Gurgaon, NMIMS (Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shirpur), SDMIMD Mysore, and XLRI Jamshedpur. These alliances reinforce Excelia’s long-term commitment to India as a strategic partner for academic cooperation and student mobility.

Advertisement

Through this collaboration, Excelia Business School and IIM Udaipur reaffirm their shared belief that education is a bridge between cultures and economies. By combining French expertise in sustainable and experiential learning with India’s entrepreneurial energy and innovation-driven outlook, the two institutions are creating an environment where talent and purpose converge.

Advertisement

About Excelia Excelia is one of the leading association-based French higher education groups. With a strong international standing, it comprises three schools: Excelia Business School, Excelia Hotel & Tourism School, and Excelia Communication School. It currently educates some 6,800 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 47,000 graduates. It holds the following labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD, as well as UNWTO.TedQual certification (United Nations) in the field of tourism.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)