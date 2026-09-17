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Home / Business / Excellence and Global Recognition: Manipal University Jaipur Honours 376 Employees, Celebrates QS 5-Star Rating

Excellence and Global Recognition: Manipal University Jaipur Honours 376 Employees, Celebrates QS 5-Star Rating

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 17: Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) celebrated its culture of excellence and institutional achievement with the Excellence Award Ceremony 2026, honouring its dedicated faculty members, researchers, non-teaching employees and support staff for their outstanding contributions to the University. The ceremony assumed special significance as it is celebrated on the 91st birthday of MUJ Founder Chancellor Dr. Ramdas M. Pai, Padma Bhushan Awardee.

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A total of 376 awards were presented across nine categories, recognising individuals for their academic contributions, research achievements, professional excellence, long-standing service and exceptional commitment to the University. Of these, 123 employees were honoured with the prestigious Dr. Ramdas M. Pai Award for Professional Excellence (9 Box).

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The other award categories included the Academic Excellence Award, Research Excellence Award, Young Researcher Award, Young Teacher Award, Standing Ovation Award for Longest Serving Employees, Key Enabler Award, Incredible Service Award, and Research Track Faculty Award.

The ceremony was graced by President, Manipal University Jaipur, Dr. N. N. Sharma; Pro-President Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana; Registrar Dr. Amit Soni; Provost Dr. Nitu Bhatnagar; Head HR Ms. Kananjeet Kaur, Ms. Manju Sharma and Ms. Sikha Rana along with the University’s Deans, Directors and Heads of Departments. Their presence reflected the University's collective appreciation of the people whose sustained efforts contribute to its academic, research, administrative and operational excellence.

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The day marked another significant milestone for the University as Manipal University Jaipur received the prestigious QS 5-Star Rating, adding a global dimension to the celebrations. The University community welcomed the recognition with enthusiasm, spirit and jubilation. The achievement marked an important moment in MUJ’s continuing journey towards global academic excellence and institutional recognition.

This recognition reflects excellence across the breadth of the university experience, with every dimension measured against global benchmarks — from Teaching and Research to Online Learning, Employability, Facilities, Good Governance, Environment Impact, Innovation and Knowledge Transfer, Academic Development and Global Engagement.

Congratulating the University community on the occasion, Dr. N. N. Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur, appreciated the collective efforts of the faculty members, researchers, staff, students and University leadership. He congratulated the entire MUJ community for their tireless efforts and commitment that have contributed to the University’s continued growth and its global recognition.

The celebration also featured vibrant cultural performances by faculty members and students, adding colour and spirit to the occasion. The performances reflected the creative energy and strong sense of community that characterises campus life at MUJ.

The Excellence Award Ceremony thus became a celebration of both people and progress—honouring the individuals who drive the University's success while commemorating a major global achievement. The convergence of the Founder Chancellor’s 91st birthday, the recognition of 376 members of the MUJ family and the University’s QS 5-Star Rating made the occasion a memorable celebration of excellence, dedication and collective achievement.

To know more about Manipal University Jaipur please visit – jaipur.manipal.edu.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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