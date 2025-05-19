PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: The St. Xavier's Group of Schools proudly celebrates the outstanding performance of its students in the SSC and HSC Board Examinations across Maharashtra and Gujarat. From metropolitan campuses to institutions in smaller towns, students have delivered exceptional results, reinforcing the Group's focus on academic excellence.

Numerous students secured above 95%, with top scorers in Class 10 and 90% above in 12 across Science and Commerce streams.

The top-achieving students of St. Xavier's Group of Schools are:

Grade X

1. Mst. Patwardhan Arnav Salil, St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, Nashik Scored 98.40%

2. Ms. Aglawe Prasoona Bhaskar, St. Xavier's High School, Airoli Scored 98%

3. Ms. Sharma Divya Rajesh, St. Xavier's High School, Airoli Scored 97.60%

4. Mst. Gorad Aryan Nandkumar, St. Xavier's High School, Airoli Scored 97.60%

5. Ms. Pawar Siddhi, St. Xavier's High School, Andheri Scored 97.40%

6. Mst. Rode Naitik Sachin, St. Xavier's High School, Airoli Scored 97.40%

7. Ms. Ambure Swara Sachin, St. Xavier's High School, Airoli Scored 97.40%

8. Ms. Poojary Vaishnavi Naveen, St. Lawrence High School, Borivali Scored 97.20%

9. Mst. Chandratre Vedant Prasanna, St. Joseph's High School, New Panvel Scored 97%

10. Ms. Marick Simon, St. Xavier's High School, Andheri Scored 97%

11. Ms. Nair Nidhi Satheesh, St. Xavier's High School, Virar Scored 97%

Grade XII

Science Stream

1. Ms. Shalom Sheana Moses, St. Joseph's Junior College, Kalamboli Scored 92.33%

2. Mst. Yadav Bhushan Shrikant, St. Joseph's Junior College, Kalamboli Scored 89.83%

3. Ms. Patel Stuti Dakshesh, Ryan International School GSEB-Surat Scored 89.14%

4. Mst. Nadar Vighneshraja, St. Joseph's Junior College, Kalamboli Scored 88.50%

5. Mst. Misal Sumeet Ramesh, St. Joseph's Junior College, Kalamboli Scored 88%

Commerce Stream

1. Ms. Mahima Harish Sharma, St. Joseph's Junior College, Kalamboli Scored 93.17%

2. Mst. Parth Nitesh Sharma, St. Joseph's Junior College, Kalamboli Scored 92.33%

3. Ms. Khalsa Gurkirat Kaur, St. Joseph's Junior College, Kalamboli Scored 91.61%

4. Ms. Rawat Sushmita Matvar Singh, St. Joseph's Junior College, Kalamboli Scored 91%

5. Ms. Puri Rani Suresh, St. Joseph's Junior College, Kalamboli Scored 91%

Speaking about the success Mst. Arnav Patwardhan, SFHS RN Nashik (98.40% - Xth), said, "This achievement is the result of consistent hard work, the unwavering support of my family and teachers, and a strong belief in never giving up. I hope my success inspires others to stay focused and determined in their own journeys."

Ms. Shalom Sheana Moses, St. Joseph's Junior College, Kalamboli (Science Stream - 92.33%), said, "Having been a part of this institution since Jr. KG, I've been blessed with countless opportunities to grow--academically and personally. First and foremost, I offer my heartfelt gratitude and praise to God Almighty, whose grace has brought me this far. I'm also deeply thankful to the school management, my teachers, and every member of the institution who played a role in shaping my journey. This achievement is the result of consistent hard work, disciplined study routines, and the constant support I received. Regular self-assessment, solving past papers, and never hesitating to clear even the smallest doubts made a big difference. By the end of November, I had completed my syllabus and used the remaining time for focused revision and mock tests. Looking back, I'm truly grateful to be a part of this nurturing environment that helped me grow every day."

While congratulating the students on their success, Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, St. Xavier's Group of Schools, said, "We are exhilarated by our students' outstanding performance in the SSC and HSC Class 10th and 12th results this year. All praise to Almighty God for this achievement. At St. Xavier's Group, we are committed to excellence in education and have continuously embraced technology to enhance immersive learning. We congratulate all our Xavierites for their dedication and wish them continued success. Our heartfelt thanks to the parents for their unwavering support and to our teachers for adapting to the new evaluation system with commitment and care."

Ms. Aglawe Prasoona Bhaskar, St. Xavier's High School, Airoli (98% - Xth), said, "Scoring 98% in my SSC exams is a milestone I owe to consistent effort, careful planning, and the unwavering support of my teachers and family. Understanding the exam pattern early helped me focus on key areas, and balancing schoolwork with self-study required commitment and discipline. This journey taught me that success is not just about intelligence, but determination and resilience. I'm deeply grateful to my parents, teachers, and well-wishers--this achievement is as much theirs as it is mine. With a passion for problem-solving, I now look forward to pursuing a career in engineering and contributing meaningfully to the field."

St. Xavier's Group of Schools continues to demonstrate why it remains a trusted choice for parents. Consistent academic excellence across successive batches reflects the group's strong educational foundation, dedicated faculty, and commitment to providing personalized learning experiences for every student.

