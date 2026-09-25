Exceller Books Recognises Outstanding Voices with International Excellence Award

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: Exceller Books proudly presents The International Excellence Award, an initiative dedicated to recognising outstanding contributions to literature, research, education and creative expression. The award celebrates authors, researchers, educators, poets and young literary talents whose work demonstrates creativity, originality, intellectual depth and a meaningful contribution to their respective fields.

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With participation spanning diverse genres, subjects and age groups, the award reflects the changing landscape of contemporary writing and knowledge creation. From fiction and poetry to academic research, textbooks, technology and children's literature, the recognised works highlight the breadth of talent emerging from different backgrounds and disciplines.

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Celebrating Excellence Among Male Writers

The Male Writers category brings together authors whose books explore themes ranging from resilience and personal development to technology, spirituality, society and human relationships.

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The awardees include Dr Kumaran Sampath, author of The Soul That Never Gave Up; Yogesh Srivastava, recognised for Resilience of The Unbreakable Spirit; Rajesh Chatterjee, author of Yet Life; and Ankur Tyagi, who wrote Harness The Power of Mindset.

The category also honours Sharath Muralidhar Deshpande for Automated Vehicle Control System; Dr Ashok Agarwal for Your Network is Your Networth; Tushar Chatterji for Behind Those Eyes; and Dr Madhav Phatak for Sanskrit Suktiratnavali 1 – Shikshashatakam.

Other awardees include Dr Neil Shah, author of Detox Your Mind; Saratchendra Nitturi, recognised for Voyagers of the Lost Earth; Ts. Dr Mohd Hairul Bin Haji Mohd Salleh for Panduan Menyaksikan Penyu & Tuntung Bertelur; Amit Besra for How Not to Become Successful; and Pavan Kumaar Dasari, author of *What Lies Beyond.

The category further recognises Ishant Sharma for Love Lust and Life; R. Mithra for The Sky Has No Brief; and Binoy Thankachan, author of Legend – The Man Behind It.

Recognising Women Writers

The Female Writers category celebrates authors whose works explore education, relationships, travel, spirituality, personal growth, creativity and contemporary experiences.

The awardees include Dr Magdeline Singh, author of A Great Teacher Is First a Great Learner; Inigo Merlin J, recognised for The Elixir of Venom; Tanka Das, author of Our Calendar Paradox; and Debarati Ray, who wrote A Voyage to Explore.

The category also honours Babita Rani for Vividh Suman; Ritika Guha for Dil Ki Gudgudiyaan; M. Tanuja Krishnan for Ride on Royal Enfield; and Girija L. Sannellappanavar, author of The Yoga Angel: Prof Laxmankumar V S.

Additional awardees include Deepa Dharmaraj for The Star Rise of Ana; Nehul Mishra for From Mat to Mind; and Shake Malhotra, recognised for Queerstar Martinis.

Voices Of Poetry

Poetry remains an important medium for expressing emotions, experiences, memories and reflections on life. The Poets category recognises writers who have contributed to contemporary poetry through distinctive themes and creative expression.

The awardees include Mansi Machindra Mule, author of When You Left Us; Vedanti Wanjari for The Notes; and Brishti Mukherjee, recognised for Serenade for Shadows: Poetry for the Soul.

The category also honours Narendra Babu Singuru for Tolakari Chinukulu; Debadrita Sarkar for 2026; Salil Bahl, author of Numaish; and Dr Rashmi Achmare for Womb of Two Worlds.

Honouring Research And Knowledge Creation

The Research & Development for Research-Based Writing category highlights contributions that connect academic inquiry, scientific investigation and specialised knowledge with written scholarship.

Among the recognised contributors are Dr Nirmalesh Kar, known for The Upanishadic Theory of Impersonality in Kamala Das's Poems, and Uma Nath U, author of Indigenous Medicinal Plants of Kerala.

The category also recognises Dr Shridhar S. N. for R&D work; Dr Venkata Satya Kiran Kumar Nandivada for research on early spinal decompression in cauda equina syndrome; and Dr Sudhir Hasamnis, author of Click, AI, Conserve.

Other honourees include Sonali Ojha for A Study of Limited Emotional Autonomy; Dr Rashmita Barua for Investments and Exports Scenario of Assam; and Kshipra Moreker, author of Marine Biology for Regeneration.

The category further recognises Dr Animesh Das for research on antidepressant use in alcohol dependence syndrome; Dr Ramalingam Saravanan for research on phytochemicals against experimental diabetes; Cyril Rakesh Gabriel for On The Third Day: Jesus Redeemed Adam; Dr Yuvika Singh for The Magic Gaze: Decoding Thoughts through Eyes and Gestures; and Ravi Kumar Dikshit, author of AI-DAPT.

Supporting Academic And Educational Writing

The Academic Reference and Textbook Writers category recognises authors contributing to education and specialised academic literature.

The honourees include Gouri Shankar Patnaik, author of Relationship Revolution; Dr Atul Prakashrao Birajdar for Synthesis Characterization Techniques and Applications of Ferrite; Jalpa Lakhani, author of SpeedoMaths; and Pooja Soni, recognised for Learn Python in Just 8 Days.

These works represent different approaches to learning and knowledge sharing, ranging from personal and professional development to technical education and programming.

Encouraging Young Adult Authors

Exceller Books has also created space for young writers through the Young Adult Writers (Under 18) category, recognising emerging authors who are contributing to literature at an early stage of their lives.

The awardees include Kavan Kislaya, author of Simba Capeman: The Untold Future; Arjit Amol More for Jigyasa: From Curiosity to Clarity; and Anandi Dey, author of A Window to My Heart.

The category also recognises Atiksh Nilesh Naik for Chronicles of the Eternal City and Radhika Sharma for Code Red: AI Takeover.

Their recognition highlights the importance of encouraging young voices and creating opportunities for emerging writers to share their ideas and imagination with a wider audience.

Celebrating Youngest Literary Talent

The Children Writers (Under 12) category features Shreyan Paul, author of Ayodhyapati.

Recognising a young author at such an early stage underscores the role of reading and writing in nurturing creativity and encouraging children to develop their own voices.

A Celebration Of Diverse Ideas And Creativity

The International Excellence Award brings together contributors from multiple areas of writing and intellectual work. The diversity of the recognised books and research reflects the broad role that literature and knowledge creation continue to play in society.

From poetry and fiction to academic research, technology, education and children's writing, the awardees represent different perspectives, experiences and areas of expertise.

Through The International Excellence Award, Exceller Books continues its commitment to acknowledging individuals whose work contributes to literary and intellectual development. By recognising established authors alongside emerging and young writers, the initiative seeks to encourage creativity, research, education and continued engagement with the written word.

The award stands as a celebration of individuals who use writing and research not only as a form of expression, but also as a means of sharing knowledge, exploring ideas and contributing to a wider intellectual and cultural landscape.

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