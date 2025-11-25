Exceller Books Unveils New Poetry Collection and Announces International Excellence Award 2025 Laureates

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: Exceller Books proudly announces the launch of an exciting new range of poetry titles, celebrating voices that offer depth, imagination, and emotional resonance. This year, we are honoured to present Shane Charlton Pope's Tapestries Unravelled, Unheard Melodies by Vaishna Biswas, Adil Rasheed's The Dragonfly and Other Poems, Sarthak Goswami's Lost in World, Found in Words, Kamini Badnore's From Walls to Verse, Samriddha Pal's Shades of Heart, Devangi Chaudhuri's Screams, Whispers, and Echoes, Spondon Ganguli's Beneath the Sky, Between the Line, Reflections by Salini Devi S, (W)Hole-Hearted Leaks by Kakoli Ghosh, Papia Ghosh's Vignettes from an Odyssey, Adam Bashneen's All Poets Die, Sachita Chettri's Solar Breaths and the Man in My Dreams, Anupreeta Chatterjee's The Awakening, Jiny Kuriakose's Stunning Streams, Rameez Ali Khan's Playing with Humming Thoughts, Punam Sharma's Healing Journey, Kasturi Sinha's The Scar, S Pathi's Poet's Wrath, The Feathers of Life by Dr Sada Bihari Sahu, Dr Lalitha Sridevi J's Kadambam - Poems from My Diary!, Dr Younus Ahmad Lone's Essence of Being: Poems of Heart and Heritage, Minati Pradhan's Divine Eyes, Rana Jyoti Dutta Chowdhury's On the Trail, Little Voices, Big Changes: Poems of Kindness & for a Better World by Irwin Kaur & Ishwin Kaur, Saugata Sil's The Silent Thunder of Life, Dr Dipa Mitra's Dualia: A Journey Through the Paradoxes of the Soul, and An Atelier of Despair by Dibyasree Nandy.

In addition to this vibrant poetic showcase, Exceller Books presents The International Excellence Award, a distinguished honour that recognises visionary writers for their remarkable contributions across diverse fields.

In the Category of Poets, the awardees are Ritika Jatana for Qualms of an Unapologetic, Jasmine Meher for Naari: A Beautiful Being, and Shruti M Thakur for Gopis' Melodies: Echoes of Radha-Krishna's Love.

In the Category of Female Writers, the recipients include Dr. Vaishali Ashok Bhide for Unlocking The Boger Synoptic Key Part 1, Vishnupriya Kamaraj for Fuel the Spark Within, Nandita Chaudhuri for Unmasked, and Meenu Singh for The Intentional Daughter-In-Law.

The Male Writers Category recognises Dr. Nitin Barekere for Beyond Paychecks- Corporate Insights, Stories and Strategies, Vraj Adhiya for When Flames Kissed the Sea, Shubhan Dattanand Balvally for Arihant Reprogrammed Part 4 - Mission Martyrs, Ashish Budaga for Who Were You, Before the World Told You, Who to Be?, Tiju Mundakappalli for A Short Vacation of a Donkey, Tejas Purandhare for Grow Your Business 10x Faster with Help of Digital Marketing, Dr. A Amarendar Reddy for AI Won't Replace Human, But AI Replaces Humans Without AI, Ratna Jyoti Dutta Chowdhury for Unbound Love, Srinivas Vellore Venugopal for Sing and Dance with Me - the Story of Krishna, Anil D Dharmadhikari for Food Cultural In Valmiki Ramayan, and Vignesh K for The World on Credit.

In the realm of Research & Development for Research-Based Writing, eight scholars are feted. Dr. Mangesh Madhukar Gore for Beyond Bounderies: Navigating Diasporic Sensibility in Jhumpa Lahiri's Literary Works, Dr. Kawal Deep Kour for Opium Consumption and Experience in India, from Ancient to Contemporary Times, Satyasri Akula for Leadership: The Art Of Inspiring Others, Pragati Bangwal for 12 Ways of Enlightened Living, Sanjibon Das for Proposed Budget 2025: Criticisms, Challenges, and Future Implications, Dr. Haricharan A for Knowledge and Attitude towards Post-mortem Examination amongst the Residents of Imphal West, Dr. Mohammad Salim for Aspergillus, Aspergillosis and Aflatoxicosis in Human, and Sohong Dhar for Expression of Concern for: Analyzing the Impact of Deep Learning Approaches on Real-Time Data Analysis in Machine Learning.

In the Academic Reference/Textbook Writers category, honours go to Dhrubajyoti Majumdar for Insights into HR - Exploring the Human Aspect from Ground Zero, Bhumika Saini for Geographical Insights From India To The World, Dr. Purna Shah for Monetary Systems, and Akhilesh Munjal for Handbook of Shipping Process - A User's Guide to Shipping, Second Edition.

Finally, the Young Adult Writers category recognises Amrutha G for The Fearless Adventurers and Sanvi Sharma for Footprints of Joy: A Journey Beckons.

