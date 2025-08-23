Exclusive Business Chamber 'The Imperial' Inaugurated at Belvedere Golf and Country Club in Adani Shantigram

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 23 (ANI): Gujarat has a new address for enterprise and culture with the launch of 'The Imperial' - Opulent Business Chamber at the Belvedere Golf and Country Club in Adani Shantigram.

Conceived as an invitation-only chamber for eminent business personalities of repute, The Imperial offers a 10-year membership that blends business exclusivity with curated indulgence -- from private lounges and cutting-edge conferencing to luxury stay privileges, spa benefits and access to cultural salons and global forums, according to a statement from Adani Realty.

Designed as a first-of-its-kind institution, The Imperial combines heritage-inspired architecture with contemporary business engagement spaces.

"Beyond being a venue, it is envisioned as a hub where leaders and innovators meet, collaborate and exchange ideas through curated forums, masterclasses and cultural evenings," the statement read.

The inauguration brought together leading industrialists, cultural patrons and creative minds for an elegant reception featuring live performances and fine dining.

"At its core, The Imperial represents understated luxury with transformative purpose -- a living archive of Gujarat's legacy of trade and intellect, while creating a future-ready space for collaboration, dialogue and leadership," Adani Realty added.

Adani Realty is the real estate arm of one of India's leading infrastructure and development entities - Adani Group.

It has developed close to 31 Mn. Sq. Ft. and approximately 108 Mn. Sq. Ft. of real estate space is under development, including residential, commercial, and social club projects across Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Gurugram. (ANI)

