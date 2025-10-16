Exhibition to Honour Legacy of C.M. Poonacha, Constituent Assembly Member at the Constitution Museum in JGU

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 16: As a part of its commitment in honouring the legacy of the framers of the Constitution of India, The Constitution Museum & The Rights and Freedoms Academy, O.P. Jindal Global University commemorates the 115th Birth Anniversary of Shri C.M. Poonacha by curating an exhibition in his memory. Shri Poonacha, a Member of the Constituent Assembly, served independent India as the Chief Minister of Coorg, the Union Minister of Railways and as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh and later Odisha.

The exhibition displays original photographs capturing various moments of Shri Poonacha's life, epistles, books, constitutional and other official documents, and other memorabilia belonging to Shri Poonacha. The exhibition also features a historically significant ampoule containing the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi, which Shri Poonacha received and kept in reverence throughout his life.

In the Constituent Assembly Shri Poonacha made impactful contributions in the Provincial Constitution Committee and the Committee on Chief Commissioners' Provinces. In the Assembly Debates, Sri Poonacha articulated the significance of the Coorg Province in the emerging federal structure of India. He also advocated for a measured degree of autonomy to the provinces, emphasizing the importance of preserving the cultural and political identity of Coorg while remaining firmly anchored in the unity of India.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University stated that, "The Constitution Museum and the Rights and Freedoms Academy--India's first museum dedicated to the constitution--remain deeply committed to honouring the legacies of each of the 300 members of the Constituent Assembly. Entering the fourth quarter of the century leading up to 100 years of Indian Independence, we carry a moral responsibility to contribute to nation-building. Through these exhibitions, we strive to continually remind the people of India about the dreams of a bygone generation--their unwavering dedication to the nation and profound commitment to justice and liberty. In doing so, the Constitution Museum at JGU fulfils its purpose as vital educational space for cultivating constitutional morality".

In April 2025, the Museum hosted a similar exhibition in memory of Shri R. Sankar, the member of the Constituent Assembly from Travancore-Cochin. The present exhibition will remain open for the public from 15th to 18th October 2025.

The exhibition commenced, with an engaging panel discussion titled "C.M. Poonacha: A Constitutional Exemplar: In the Words of His Children" which set the tone for an insightful exploration of Shri Poonacha's legacy.

Speaking in the panel discussion inaugurating the exhibition, and remembering their father's legacy, Mr. C.P. Belliappa, son of Shri Poonacha, and Mrs. Vijaya Muthanna and Dr. Kaveri Nambisan, daughters of Shri Poonacha, observed that "Our father upheld constitutional values in all aspects of life. He was a man of principles who never compromised his ethics for his personal gains--he left his education to participate in the national movement heeding to Mahatma Gandhi's call. Throughout his life he remained a true Gandhian--he believed in the power of satyagraha, ahimsa, and social upliftment of masses. He held Coorg close to his heart yet not forgetting his primary allegiance to the nation".

The exhibition will close on the 18th October 2025.

