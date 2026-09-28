Exhicon Events Media Solutions Reports 40 Percent Revenue Growth in FY26 and Expands Indoor Exhibition Venue Portfolio to Around 25 Percent National Share

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited (“Exhicon” or “the Company”), a leading integrated exhibitions, conventions and venue infrastructure company, today announced its financial results for FY 2025-26 and outlined its growth roadmap at its 16th Annual General Meeting held in Pune. The Company reported strong revenue and profit growth, driven by the continued scale-up of its Venue-as-a-Service (VAS) infrastructure portfolio, which now spans nearly 1,25,000 square metres across India — representing roughly 25% of the country’s total operational indoor exhibition capacity.

Advertisement

Financial Highlights — FY 2025-26

Advertisement

- Consolidated total revenue grew 40.25% year-on-year to ₹205.46 crore (FY25: ₹146.50 crore)

- Revenue from operations rose 41.24% to ₹202.70 crore

Advertisement

- Profit after tax increased 49.54% to ₹45.24 crore

- Profit attributable to shareholders grew 56.54% to ₹40.70 crore

- Consolidated net worth expanded 72.52% to ₹212.25 crore

- Total assets grew 85.34% to ₹264.26 crore

- Cash and bank balances rose 144.39% to ₹28.57 crore

- EPS increased 37.4% year-on-year

The Company executed 38+ major exhibitions during the year, safely facilitating commerce for over 1.5 million B2B visitors and 9,000+ exhibitors, while enhancing margins through cross-selling of digital matchmaking capabilities.

Venue Infrastructure: India's Largest Emerging Private Portfolio

Exhicon's Venue-as-a-Service model combines venue design and construction with long-term Operations & Maintenance revenue, generating both upfront execution income and recurring annuity-like O&M revenue over the life of each contract. The Company's indoor venue development pipeline — spanning Pune, Mohali, Greater Noida, Indore, Nashik, Ayodhya and Delhi-NCR — now represents roughly 25% of India's total operational indoor exhibition capacity, with a target of completing over 60,000 sqm within FY 2026-27 alone.

Key developments during the year included:

- Messe Global Convention Centre, Pune — a fully operational 7.5-acre venue, already recognised with industry awards.

- Messe Global Arena, Kharadi, Pune — Pune's first purpose-built concert and live-entertainment venue.

- India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida — a 24,000 sqm expansion, with Phase 1 (Rs 12,000 sqm) complete.

- Mohali Convention & Exhibition Centre, Punjab — a 21-acre Public-Private Partnership (PPP/BOT) project with the Government of Punjab (Phase 1: Rs 14 acres, Rs ₹75 crore investment), awarded to Exhicon on winning the tender, which Exhicon is executing through a joint venture with India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML) formed post the tender win, in a 65:35 (Exhicon:IEML) shareholding, targeted for completion by late 2027.

- Ayodhya — a 5-acre parcel acquired for a multipurpose convention venue serving the religious-tourism and pilgrimage-circuit MICE opportunity.

Additional projects advancing into FY27 include MMLP Indore, the Nashik International Exhibition & Convention Centre (NIECC), and the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 at Yashobhumi, New Delhi, where Exhicon has been appointed design, engineering and execution partner for 30,000 sqm of exhibition infrastructure on a three editions O & M agreement, the asset owned by Exhicon.

New Growth Verticals

Insurance & Risk Solutions — ICICI Lombard Partnership: Exhicon has entered into an exclusive Partnership Charter with ICICI Lombard General Insurance, positioning the Company as the exhibition industry's exclusive partner for comprehensive risk cover — spanning visitor, venue, exhibitor and organiser liability.

Exhibition Rental Technology — Exhibition Gear: The Company has launched Exhibition Gear, a long-awaited technology aggregator for the exhibition industry, bringing vendors, exhibitors and organisers onto a single platform to address the entire exhibition rental requirement — from booth fittings and furniture to AV equipment — creating a new, technology-enabled revenue stream.

Aviation & Religious Tourism: Subsidiary United Helicharters Private Limited received its DGCA Air Operator Permit in February 2026 and won the Kedarnath helicopter shuttle contract, adding an H-125 and H-130 helicopter to its fleet.

International Expansion: A strategic agreement with TMP Group S.p.A., Italy, extends Exhicon's operating geography into Europe, while the Company's “Best of India” exhibition IP now travels to six international markets annually.

Strengthening the Capital Base

To support its scale-up, the Company's Board has approved a preferential warrant issue of approximately ₹23.95 crore to the promoter, raising promoter holding to approximately 50.99% post-issue. Shareholders and the Board have also approved the Company's proposed migration to the Main Board, subject to SEBI approval, a step expected to enhance liquidity and broaden its institutional investor base.

Management Commentary

"FY 2025-26 has been a defining year for Exhicon. Our development pipeline now represents roughly 25% of India’s total operational indoor exhibition capacity, and we have combined this infrastructure scale-up with strong profitable growth. Looking ahead, our new insurance partnership with ICICI Lombard and the launch of Exhibition Gear mark our expansion into industry-wide platforms that extend well beyond our own venues, positioning Exhicon to build much of the physical and digital infrastructure that will define India’s MICE and experience economy," said M Q Syed, Chairman and Managing Director, Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited.

About Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited is an integrated exhibitions, conventions and venue infrastructure company operating on a Venue-as-a-Service model across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The Company's portfolio spans venue design, construction and operations, exhibition management, digital matchmaking, aviation services, and industry media through TradeFairTimes.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited

Pune, Maharashtra, India

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)