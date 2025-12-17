Expanding the Hospitality Landscape: The Story of Dearie and Roesia in Gurgaon and Noida

Redmusk Technologies

New Delhi [India], December 17: In 2017, Noida and Gurgaon were rapidly evolving--new buildings, new neighbourhoods, and a growing population seeking places to gather. Alongside this growth was an opportunity in the Delhi NCR dining scene: a lack of restaurants that delivered equally on interiors, food, and ambiance. Diners were no longer looking for just meals, but for well-designed spaces that offered consistency, comfort, and meaningful experiences. It was in this context that a new hospitality concept took shape--one focused on creating destinations where food, design, and ambience came together seamlessly.

The Debut: Dearie, Noida

The first expression of this vision was DEARIE, launched at Gardens Galleria, Noida.

"From the outset, Dearie was imagined as an experience-led restaurant with a strong emphasis on detail. Every element--from the layout and lighting to the textures, tableware, and plating--was carefully considered to create a warm, refined, and inviting space for the youngsters moving into Noida," says Akshay Chauhan, founder.

What truly stands out is the balance between sophistication and comfort, making Dearie a place guests could return to, time and again.

Entering a crowded market with a premium positioning came with its challenges. But Dearie's uncompromising focus on quality and taste won them multiple loyalists. Signature dishes such as Turkish Style Paneer and Bottle Chicken Tikka continues to be crowd's favourite.

Over time, Dearie became known not just as a restaurant, but as a space associated with memorable experiences and genuine hospitality.

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsdearienoida

- Zomato: https://zomato.onelink.me/xqzv/pti5arss

- Reservations: 96508 05232 | 96508 05233

Scaling Success: Roesia, Gurgaon

Building on Dearie's success, the next chapter unfolded in Gurgaon--a city with a faster pace and a more high-energy dining culture. This led to the launch of ROESIA at AIPL Joy Street.

Roesia was conceived as a larger, more dynamic space, featuring a modern kitchen, an expansive bar, and a brewery complemented by live music. The restaurant was designed to reflect Gurgaon's vibrant social scene while maintaining the same standards of quality and guest experience established at Dearie.

"Scaling across a second location brought operational complexities, from maintaining menu consistency to managing service standards at a larger scale. These challenges were addressed through strong processes and a clear operating philosophy," shares Akshay.

Popular items like the smoked Chicken Tikka, classic pizzas with rich toppings, and crowd-pleasers such as Indo-Chinese Chilli Chicken and creamy hummus paired with fresh pita became favourites on the menu, reinforcing Roesia's identity as a vibrant destination for both food and atmosphere.

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roesiabydearie?igsh=MTJnbmpzNXE2bHk2bA==

- Zomato: https://zomato.onelink.me/xqzv/cj2ldopg

- Reservations: 93558 85523 | 93558 85525

Beyond Hospitality: The Holistic Vision

With Dearie and Roesia firmly established, the brand is now exploring a broader approach to lifestyle and wellbeing. Recognising that modern urban living calls for more holistic forms of nourishment, the next venture looks toward wellness--extending the philosophy of thoughtful experiences beyond dining.

The journey of Dearie and Roesia reflects a clear belief: that strong concepts, consistent quality, and attention to experience can shape lasting hospitality brands in the NCR. More than restaurants, these spaces have become destinations--built around food, design, and moments people return for.

