Experience the Joy of Celebrations at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], September 29: This festive season, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru transforms into an elegant stage for celebration. As Durga Puja and Diwali approach, the air is fragrant with festive delicacies and every detail hums with joy. Rituals of home are reimagined with the ease of intuitive luxury, creating effortless gatherings where families and friends come together in style. Even cherished pets are welcomed with thoughtful treats and playful indulgences, ensuring that every member of the family is part of the story. With the unmistakable warmth of Four Seasons hospitality, the hotel emerges as the city's most glamorous address for the season's celebrations.

A Durga Puja Staycation at Four Seasons

At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Durga Puja becomes a glittering immersion into the city's culture. Perfectly poised near Bengaluru's most iconic pandals, the hotel offers front-row access paired with signature indulgence. Guests are welcomed with artisanal sweet hampers, while children are charmed by delicate floral rangolis crafted just for them. Mornings unfold at a deliciously languid pace with all-day breakfast at CUR8--or the indulgence of in-room dining--before afternoons drift into spa rituals and leisurely meals, made sweeter with 15 percent savings across dining and wellness. With early check-ins, late check-outs, and even bespoke welcomes for four-legged companions, the staycation offers a chance to revel in the city's festivities while keeping the serenity of Four Seasons close at hand.

Luminous Diwali Getaway

As Diwali approaches, the spirit of celebration takes on a luminous glow, with experiences designed to delight every member of the family. Festive hampers brim with mithai, skyline views sparkle from the top floors, and the atmosphere is alive with tradition reimagined. Children can revel in diya painting, rangoli-making, and sparklers on the terrace, while culinary enthusiasts immerse in gujiya and mithai-making workshops that fill the air with sweet nostalgia. Pets too are celebrated with thoughtful welcome bags of toys and treats awaiting them in-room. Layered with Diwali-themed dining, indulgent spa rituals, and the convenience of early arrivals and unhurried departures, the experience is designed as a symphony of light, warmth, and comfort.

Festive Hampers: Whispers of Light

To carry the joy of the season home, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru presents curated Diwali hampers--each a treasure chest of flavours and handcrafted indulgences. Designed as poetic whispers of light, these collections embody subtle elegance, thoughtful gifting, and the enduring charm of tradition. Kindle, starting at INR 1,500 plus tax, offers a refined assortment of festive classics, from gujiya and hazelnut besan burfi to Coorg coffee milk cake, saffron and pistachio burfi, and Nolen Gur coconut kheer kadam. Lustre, priced at INR 6,500 plus tax, is a lavish expression of festive abundance with macarons, artisanal chocolates, marmalades, saffron cake, nut mixes, sugar-free treats, teas and coffees, and a handcrafted diya, each thoughtfully chosen to capture the brilliance of Diwali. Beyond these, many more hampers await, each gift wrapped in the season's light and love.

This festive season, the hotel invites guests to celebrate with the glow of tradition, the joy of indulgence, and the timeless warmth of Four Seasons hospitality. Whether through a stay steeped in celebration or hampers that carry festive cheer home, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru ensures every moment becomes unforgettable.

Bookings and enquiries: +91 (80) 4522-2222.

