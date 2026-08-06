Experts at Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur, Remove Esophagus Cancer, Create A New Food Passage Using Stomach

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Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 6: In a significant milestone for cancer care in Chhattisgarh, Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur has successfully performed a highly complex and challenging *Esophagectomy* on a patient diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus (food pipe).

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The intricate surgery was led by Dr. Amol Padegaonkar, Surgical Oncologist, and his expert surgical team.

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Esophagectomy is regarded as one of the most technically demanding procedures in onco-surgery. The patient was diagnosed with a 5cm long cancerous pipe with two positive Lymph nodes. Initially, the size was reduced with chemo-radiation and then operated. During the operation, the cancerous portion of the esophagus was removed, and a new food passage was created using the stomach. The procedure requires exceptional surgical expertise, a highly experienced anaesthesia team, advanced ICU infrastructure, and seamless coordination across multiple specialities. The total time taken was 1 month from the date of diagnosis.

Impact for Central India

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The successful outcome of this surgery at Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur, marks a major advancement for healthcare in the region. Patients from Chhattisgarh and neighbouring areas can now avail advanced cancer care with world-class treatment in the State.

Emphasising on early diagnosis

Dr. Amol Padegaonkar said, "Early detection of esophagal cancer is critical for successful treatment outcomes. Symptoms such as persistent difficulty in swallowing, unexplained weight loss, a sensation of food getting stuck while eating, or frequent vomiting should not be ignored. Patients must consult a specialist immediately. When identified early, the prognosis is significantly better."

Esophagectomy is a complex surgical procedure performed to remove all or part of the esophagus, most commonly for cancer of the food pipe. The affected part is removed, and the stomach is reshaped into a tube and brought up to restore continuity of the digestive tract. Modern esophagectomy is often performed using high-definition 3D imaging, advanced energy devices, and stapling technology, which help improve surgical precision, reduce blood loss, and support faster recovery.

This successful surgery not only underscores the clinical excellence of Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur, but also demonstrates that highly advanced and complex cancer surgeries can now be performed in Central India at par with global standards.

ABOUT APOLLO HOSPITALS

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 7,113+ pharmacies, 308 clinics, 2,457 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centres, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

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