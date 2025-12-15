Experts call for stronger industry partnerships between India and South America

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The Indo-South America Trade & Investment Conclave 2025 set a clear focus on building a stronger platform for economic engagement between India and South America. The conclave aimed to open new paths for trade, investment, technology cooperation, and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The meeting, held on Monday, brought together government officials, diplomats, and industry leaders who stressed that both regions hold strong potential to work together.

K. M. Praphullachandra Sharma, Joint Secretary (South America), Ministry of External Affairs, said the relationship between India and South America continued to grow. He pointed to political trust, strong trade systems, better connectivity, and partnerships in critical minerals and technology as key to unlocking economic opportunities.

Diplomats from South America shared how their countries were ready to welcome Indian businesses. Chile's Ambassador, H.E. Juan Angulo, spoke about Chile's stable economy and its strengths in minerals, clean energy, agri-exports, and innovation. He said the India-Chile CEPA/SEPA talks were moving forward and noted openings in lithium, green hydrogen, fintech, startups, and pharmaceuticals.

Guyana's High Commissioner, H.E. Dharamkumar Seeraj, explained that Guyana's fast economic rise, supported by new energy discoveries, had created space for investment in agro-processing, renewable energy, healthcare, tourism, and infrastructure.

Venezuela's Minister Counsellor, Juan Goldnick, said his country was ready to draw global investors through special economic zones and cooperation in oil, gas, minerals, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Peru's Counsellor, Enrique Descalzi, highlighted the nation's mining and mineral strengths, along with its agri-exports and rare earth resources. He mentioned that India-Peru trade agreement talks were underway.

Colombia's Deputy Chief of Mission, Juan Carlos Rojas Arango, noted that Colombia's location, strong FDI inflows, infrastructure growth, and opportunities in manufacturing, services, agribusiness, tourism, and Industry 4.0 made it a promising partner.

From Ecuador, Deputy Chief of Mission Jorge Anrango Cabascango underlined the country's dollarized economy, stability, and scope for investment in renewable energy, mining, agri-industry, infrastructure, tourism, and pharmaceuticals.

Vice President Sanjay Singhania said India's manufacturing and digital strengths aligned well with South America's resources.

Nishant Berlia, Chair of the International Affairs Committee (Americas), said the region's USD 4 trillion economy and population of over 430 million made it important for India, stressing improved trade facilitation and investment-led partnerships.

Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, added that cooperation with South America was important for food security, energy security, and access to critical minerals.

The conclave ended with PHDCCI reaffirming its commitment to support trade missions, investments, and industry collaborations to turn diplomatic goodwill into real economic outcomes. (ANI)

