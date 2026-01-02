DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Experts say GST collections show resilience after rate cuts; point to stable domestic demand

Experts say GST collections show resilience after rate cuts; point to stable domestic demand

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:10 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Goods and Services Tax (GST) data of December 2025 reflects resilience in India's tax collections despite steep rate cuts earlier in the year, with imports, steady domestic demand and higher refunds shaping the overall revenue picture, stated experts reacting positively to the GST numbers.

Advertisement

Pratik Jain, Partner at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, said that the growth of monthly GST collections is encouraging even after the significant reduction in GST rates.

Advertisement

He said, "Despite the steep cut in GST rates earlier this year, a growth of around 6 per cent in gross monthly collection is encouraging, though it's largely attributable to imports. If this momentum continues for the remaining months of this fiscal, the YoY growth of around 9 per cent is still possible."

Advertisement

Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said the December GST numbers reinforce the structural strength of India's formal economy.

Gross GST collections grew 6.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.75 lakh crore, which he described as an encouraging signal.

Advertisement

He stated, "The composition of collections is equally telling with import-related IGST growth of 19.7 per cent points to resilient supply chains and manufacturing momentum, while steady domestic collections reflect stable consumption."

As the Union Budget 2026-27 approaches, he said these trends strengthen the case for building further on GST 2.0 reforms, including automation of compliances, reduction of unwarranted litigation and a calibrated credit framework.

Karthik Mani, Partner, Indirect Tax at BDO India, said net GST collections for December 2025 declined by around 4.3 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

He added, "The gross GST collections on domestic transactions for December 2025 have largely remained flat on a year-on-year basis, despite the impact on revenue in the current period due to major rate cuts in September 2025, indicating some improvement in the economic activity on a year-on-year basis. The next few months should give a decent indication of new normal monthly GST collections, after adjusting for rate cuts."

Mahesh Jaising, Partner and Indirect Tax Leader at Deloitte India, said GST collections for December 2025 reflect continued revenue buoyancy supported by festive-season consumption and rate rationalisation measures.

He said, "The GST council's policies have clearly translated into higher compliance and improved cash flows across sectors. These trends indicate that even post the GST 2.0 path-breaking tax rate reductions, the tax system continues to mature, demonstrating both elasticity and stability as the economy scales."

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in December, in gross terms, rose 6.1 per cent to about 1.75 lakh crore compared to about 1.64 lakh crore in the same month last year, according to official data released Thursday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts