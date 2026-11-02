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Home / Business / Explore Konkan: Promoting Maharashtra’s Konkan Tourism through an Integrated Digital Platform

Explore Konkan: Promoting Maharashtra’s Konkan Tourism through an Integrated Digital Platform

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ANI
Updated At : 01:27 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 2: EXPLORE KONKAN is a social and digital platform operating in the commercial tourism sector. It has been developed to promote tourism across the Konkan region of Maharashtra, including the districts of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

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Scope and Services of the Platform

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The Konkan region has a vibrant tourism industry, with a wide range of destinations, experiences and tourism-related businesses. EXPLORE KONKAN brings information about these destinations and services together through its website and mobile application, helping tourists discover places to visit and understand the facilities and experiences available at each location.

The platform also features information about the region’s culture, festivals, cuisine and local products. It enables tourism-related businesses, including hotels, resorts, homestays, villas and agro-tourism projects, to register their establishments and offer booking facilities through the website and mobile application. Tour and travel companies can also register on the platform and share information about their services.

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Launch

The EXPLORE KONKAN website and mobile application were launched in May 2025.

Registrations and Business Credentials

The following registrations and business credentials have been obtained in relation to

EXPLORE KONKAN:

-        Copyright registration for the name “EXPLORE KONKAN”.

-        Registration/licence under the Shops and Establishments Act.

-        Enterprise registration and Udyam Registration Number.

-        GST registration for the EXPLORE KONKAN website and mobile application.

Publicity and Online Presence

Information about the EXPLORE KONKAN business and its social and digital platform is shared through various social media channels and digital platforms. The platform is also publicised in local newspapers in the region, together with its name and logo.

Ownership and Use of the Name and Logo

The owner and proprietor of the EXPLORE KONKAN website and mobile application is Mr. SATISH MAHADEO KADAM. The name and logo associated with EXPLORE KONKAN identify this business and its platform. The proprietor asserts ownership and exclusive rights to use the name and logo, subject to the applicable registrations and laws. No other person is authorised by the proprietor to use the EXPLORE KONKAN name or logo without prior permission.

This document provides a brief description of the EXPLORE KONKAN platform, its activities, registrations and proprietorship, based on the information provided.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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