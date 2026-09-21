Exploring Astrology Through Three Insightful Books by S. Nallakuttalam

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 21: Astrology has long fascinated people seeking to understand themselves, their circumstances, and the possibilities that lie ahead. With decades of experience and a deep interest in Vedic Astrology, author S. Nallakuttalam brings together knowledge, practical interpretation, and a contemporary approach through his three astrological books: ABC of Vedic Astrology: Baby Steps to Astrology - Read Your Horoscope, All About Moon Signs: Astrological Reflections of Your Inner Self, and Chandhira Raasi Palangal: Oru Muzhumaiyana Thogupu.

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Together, these books offer readers an accessible introduction to horoscope interpretation, Moon signs, and their influence on different aspects of life, making them particularly useful for astrology enthusiasts and beginners.

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A Step-by-Step Introduction to Vedic Astrology

ABC of Vedic Astrology: Baby Steps to Astrology - Read Your Horoscope is designed for readers who want to understand the fundamentals of horoscope reading without feeling overwhelmed by the numerous rules associated with astrology.

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The book begins with the basics, introducing readers to Rasi Mandal, Nakshatras, and Planets, before guiding them through seven essential steps for interpreting a horoscope. It explains the relationship between Bhavas and Bhavathipathis and introduces the Dasa System and Transit (Gochara) for understanding the timing of events.

With practical illustrations, astrological charts, case studies, and tabulations, the book aims to make horoscope interpretation easier to understand. Its concise presentation is particularly suited to beginners who want to build their knowledge gradually and confidently.

Understanding the Inner Self Through Moon Signs

In All About Moon Signs: Astrological Reflections of Your Inner Self, Nallakuttalam explores the twelve Moon signs and their relevance to various dimensions of life.

The book is written so that even readers without prior knowledge of astrology can engage with the subject. It explores Moon-sign characteristics through areas such as education, career, family life, communication, finances, lifestyle, debt management, and relationships.

An interesting feature of the book is its use of a S.W.O.T. approach-Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats-encouraging readers to reflect on their inherent qualities and consider how they can use their strengths while navigating life's challenges.

The book also highlights the distinction between Moon-sign and Sun-sign readings, presenting Moon-sign analysis as a more focused way of exploring one's inner nature.

Bringing Moon-Sign Astrology to Tamil Readers

The Tamil edition, Chandhira Raasi Palangal: Oru Muzhumaiyana Thogupu, brings the author's exploration of Moon signs to Tamil-speaking readers.

Like its English counterpart, the book introduces the twelve Moon signs and examines their characteristics across important areas of life. It covers subjects including education, profession, family, communication, finance, lifestyle, relationships, and debt management, while helping readers understand the strengths and weaknesses associated with their Moon sign.

The book is intended to make the subject approachable for general readers and beginners who wish to explore astrology without requiring extensive prior knowledge.

Four Decades of Experience Behind the Books

Born in 1961 in Rajapalayam, Shri S. Nallakuttalam is a postgraduate in Management and has had a distinguished professional career. He joined the Life Insurance Corporation of India in 1984 and subsequently worked with LIC Housing Finance Limited and General Insurance Corporation of India. He retired as an Executive Director of LIC of India and is currently settled in Chennai.

Alongside his professional career, Nallakuttalam has maintained a longstanding interest in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, and Palmistry. With more than 40 years of experience in astrology, he has undertaken numerous case studies involving different birth charts and has developed a keen interest in analysis and predictions.

Beyond his professional and literary pursuits, he runs the Sundaram Aspire Public Charitable Trust, which works to support children, destitute individuals, and elderly people in difficult circumstances.

Making Astrology More Accessible

Through these three books, S. Nallakuttalam seeks to present astrology in a way that is structured, practical, and accessible. From learning the basics of horoscope interpretation to exploring Moon signs and understanding their relevance to everyday life, the books provide readers with different entry points into the world of Vedic Astrology.

For anyone curious about astrology or looking for a beginner-friendly approach to understanding horoscopes and Moon signs, these books offer an opportunity to explore the subject with a contemporary and practical perspective.

Published by Clever Fox Publishing.

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