Explurger and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Join Forces to Power 100 Destinations with NiVU AI

Bhopal, October 9, 2026: Explurger and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board have joined forces under a landmark three-year Memorandum of Understanding to deploy NiVU AI across 100 tourism destinations in the state, bringing conversational artificial intelligence directly into the visitor experience.

Announced at MP Travel Mart 2026 in Bhopal, the partnership will introduce NiVU AI across temples, forts, heritage landmarks, wildlife destinations and cultural attractions, creating an intelligent layer that helps travellers discover, understand and explore Madhya Pradesh more interactively.

Advertisement

Explurger has also been designated the Official AI & Social Media Partner of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board for the programme.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed and exchanged by Jitin Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Explurger, in the presence of Dr. Mohan Yadav, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh; Shri Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Hon’ble Tourism Minister; Shri Ashok Barnwal, Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh; Dr. Ilayaraja T., Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; and Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar, IAS, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, along with senior officials and dignitaries.

The programme will begin with 30 flagship destinations in its first year, jointly finalised by Explurger and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board within 90 days of signing, before expanding to 100 destinations over the three years.

Advertisement

Through QR-enabled NiVU AI touchpoints, visitors can interact with an AI-powered travel companion through voice or text in 130+ languages. Travellers can ask questions, uncover destination stories, explore history and culture, discover nearby attractions, find local experiences and uncover hidden gems.

NiVU AI is designed to go beyond static information boards, creating an interactive layer around destinations and helping visitors discover more than a single attraction.

The programme will also create an aggregated and anonymised tourism intelligence layer, providing insights into visitor interactions, questions, languages, interests and engagement patterns. These insights can support destination planning, visitor engagement and future tourism development.

The partnership expands Explurger’s growing AI tourism footprint, following its work with Andhra Pradesh and Goa to introduce technology-enabled visitor experiences at destinations.

“The future of tourism will not be defined by technology alone, but by how intelligently it connects people with places. With NiVU AI across 100 destinations, we are building that future in Madhya Pradesh — making every destination more interactive, accessible and discoverable,” said Jitin Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Explurger.

The Madhya Pradesh partnership represents one of NiVU AI’s largest deployments to date, expanding the platform from individual destination touchpoints into a broader, state-wide tourism ecosystem.

The initiative also connects Madhya Pradesh with Explurger’s growing global community of 25Mn+ users across 75+ countries, creating another channel through which travellers from India and around the world can discover the state’s heritage, spirituality, wildlife and cultural experiences.

As artificial intelligence increasingly moves from digital discovery into the physical travel experience, the partnership aims to create a more conversational, intelligent and connected model for destination discovery. With NiVU AI, travellers can go beyond simply reading about a place. They can ask, discover, understand, and explore — bringing intelligence directly into the journey.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)