Exports climb 4%, touch $860 billion in FY25-26

India’s cumulative exports of merchandise and services are estimated at a new record high of $860.09 billion in FY 2025–26, compared to $825.26 billion in FY 2024–25, reflecting an estimated growth of 4.22 per cent.

Advertisement

According to figures provided by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, imports increased at a quicker rate of 6.47 per cent to around $970 billion, a decline in the overall trade deficit.

Advertisement

The report also showed that overall exports were $860.09 billion in 2025-2026 as opposed to $825.26 billion in 2024–2025. From $919.92 billion in the prior fiscal year to around $970 billion in 2025-2026, imports rose.

Advertisement

Consequently, the total trade imbalance (merchandise and services combined) increased from $94.66 billion in 2024-2025 to $119.30 billion in 2025-2026.

In 2025-2026, merchandise exports increased slightly from $437.70 billion to $441.78 billion. Due to increased inbound shipments, merchandise imports rose to $774.98 billion from $721.20 billion.

Advertisement

From $387.55 billion in 2024-2025 to $418.31 billion in 2025–2026, services exports remained a significant contributor. Additionally, imports of services rose from $198.72 billion to $204.42 billion.

Additionally, data showed that overall trade, excluding petroleum and jewelry and diamonds, remained balanced. In this domain, imports jumped to $702.98 billion from $653.31 billion, while exports increased to $777.98 billion from $732.05 billion.