Exports dip 16% to $32.25 bn in July

New Delhi, August 14
India’s exports contracted by 15.88% to $32.25 billion in July this year due to global demand slowdown, according to official data released on Monday.
Imports during the month also declined by 17% to $52.92 billion from $63.77 billion in July 2022, narrowing the trade deficit to $20.67 billion.
