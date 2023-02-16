Exports fall 6.58% in Jan; trade deficit at12-mth low

New Delhi February 15
Contracting for the second month in a row, India’s exports dipped by 6.58% to $32.91 billion in January due to slowdown in global demand, even as the trade deficit touched a 12-month low of $17.75 billion during the month, according to official data released on Wednesday.
Imports in January too contracted by 3.63%, the second consecutive month, to $50.66 billion.
Cumulatively, however, during April-January 2022-23, the country’s merchandise exports rose 8.51% to $369.25 billion, while imports increased 21.89% to $602.20 billion, the data showed.
The merchandise trade deficit for the April-January this fiscal stood at about $233 billion.
