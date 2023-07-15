Exports fall by 22% to $32.97 bn in June

PTI

New Delhi, July 14

India's exports contracted by 22%, the steepest decline in the last three years, to $32.97 billion in June on account of global demand slowdown. According to the data of the commerce ministry, the trade deficit in June stood at $20.3 billion against $22.07 billion in the same month last year due to a fall in exports and imports.

The inbound shipments during the month under review declined by a steep 17.48% to $53.10 billion.