Exports fall by 22% to $32.97 bn in June

New Delhi, July 14
India's exports contracted by 22%, the steepest decline in the last three years, to $32.97 billion in June on account of global demand slowdown. According to the data of the commerce ministry, the trade deficit in June stood at $20.3 billion against $22.07 billion in the same month last year due to a fall in exports and imports.
Trade deficit narrows to $20 bn
- The trade deficit in June stood at $20.3 billion as against $22.07 billion in the same month last year due to a fall in exports and imports
The inbound shipments during the month under review declined by a steep 17.48% to $53.10 billion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...
Punjab rain fury: 2 breaches reported in Sardulgarh area of Mansa district
Work to plug in the breach has been initiated by the distric...
Vegetable prices soar in flood-ravaged districts of Punjab
Tomatoes are selling at Rs 200-Rs 300 a kg and cauliflower a...
Delhi floods: Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast
The situation could worsen if weather predictions of more ra...