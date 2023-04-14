Exports increase 6% to $447 bn in FY23, imports up 16.5% at $714 bn

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

India’s exports rose 6% to $447 billion in 2022-23 as against $422 billion in 2021-22 on account of healthy growth in the outbound shipments of sectors such as petroleum, pharma and chemicals and marine products, according to government data released on Thursday.

India’s overall exports of goods and services rose to $770 billion in 2022-23, showing a growth of 14% over the corresponding fiscal and crossing government’s annual target. In 2021-22, the exports were $676 billion.

Releasing the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the trade target for 2022-23 was $750 billion, which has been exceeded by around $20 billion. India also recorded an year-on-year jump of $94 billion in annual trade, said the Commerce Secretary.

India’s merchandise trade deficit in March stood at $19.73 billion, which was higher than $17.43 billion recorded in the previous month.

Imports in overall trade grew by 17.38% in 2022-23 mainly due to a larger inflow of crude products, including petroleum. There was also a rise in imports of coal, coke, briquettes and transport equipment. The maximum rise in imports was from Russia, which grew at 396.44%, mainly due to a rise in imports of petroleum, fertilisers and coking coal.

“The impact of economic slowdown in major advanced economies has been visible in global trade. However, India has still managed to minimise the impact by taking several policy measures such as expanding the rupee trade, rollback of export duty on specified steel products, and easing procedures,” said EEPC India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia.

“We hope that world economic activities will gradually improve on the back of moderating commodity prices, easing geopolitical tensions, and supply chain normalisation,” he said. India’s services exports too have increased by 27.16% to $323 billion in 2022-23 as compared to $254 billion in 2021-22.

The overall imports of goods and services have touched $892 billion and it reflects that the country’s economic activities are growing and that has supported the exports. In the services sector, there is a healthy growth in areas, including IT, accounting and business processing.

In the goods segment, sectors which recorded growth include oil meals, electronic goods, tobacco, oil seeds, rice, coffee, fruits and vegetables, leather goods, ceramic, pharma, marine products, chemicals, and ready-made garments of textiles.

Services imports are estimated at $178 billion in 2022-23 as against $147 billion a year ago.

Services exports jump 27%