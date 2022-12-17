Exports marginally up in Nov

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

India’s merchandise exports saw a marginal growth of 0.6% to $31.99 billion in November while imports rose 5.4% to $55.9 billion, according to data released on Friday. The trade deficit was at a seven-month low of $23.9 billion in the month under review. India’s overall exports, which included both merchandise and services, stood at $58.22 billion in November, which showed a 10% growth over the same period last year.

Overall imports in November were estimated at $69.33 billion, a growth of 5.60% over the same period last year. In November last year, merchandise exports were $31.80 billion and merchandise imports were $53.03 billion. — PTI