Exports show weak trend

New Delhi, January 16
India's external trade continued to show a weak trend in December, as per figures released by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday.
Exports declined by 5.25% to $ 61.82 billion in December as against $65.25 billion in December 2021. However, exports showed a rise as compared to India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) to $58.22 billion in November 2022.
India's overall December imports also dipped 1.95% to $73.80 billion as against $75.27 billion in December 2021. However, imports have risen when compared to November 2022.
