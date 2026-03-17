Exports surge to $76 billion, log 11% growth in Feb

India’s total exports for February 2026 stood at $76.13 billion, reflecting a 11.05 per cent growth over the same period last year, which was estimated at $68.56 billion, according to the data released by Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Monday.

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The total imports for February 2026 is estimated at $ 80.09 billion, registering a 21.64 per cent growth compared to the February 2025, the data shows.

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The country’s total exports during April-February 2025-26 saw a 5.79 percent growth to $790.86 billion. Imports for the same period rose to 7.37 percent to $900.51 billion. The growth can be attributed to the robust performance in sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, chemicals, gems and jewellery and agri-based products.