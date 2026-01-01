DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Exports to China rise 9.7%, trade deficit hits record high of $116 bn

Exports to China rise 9.7%, trade deficit hits record high of $116 bn

Bilateral trade surges to all-time high to $155.62 bn in 2025

article_Author
PTI
Beijing, Updated At : 12:03 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chinese exports to India increased 12.8 per cent to $135.87 billion last year. File
Advertisement

India's exports to China posted a $5.5 billion increase compared to last year bucking the declining trend even as the trade deficit hit a record $116.12 billion, as per the annual trade data released by Chinese customs here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Bilateral trade, too, surged to an all-time high to $155.62 billion in 2025, according to the data. Indian exports to China that over the years struggled to make headway climbed to $19.75 billion between January and December last year, posting a 9.7 per cent increase, amounting to $5.5 billion, according to the data.

Advertisement

At the same time, Chinese exports to India increased 12.8 per cent to $135.87 billion last year. While trade is picking up from both countries, the total bilateral trade surged to a record high of $155.62 billion in 2025, the year in which both countries faced US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes. The trade deficit — a constant problem in India-China trade — touched a record high of $116.12 billion, crossing the $100-billion for the second time since 2023.

Advertisement

In 2024, the trade deficit was $99.21 billion with China's exports totalling to $113.45 billion, and India's outbound shipments to China stagnating at $14.25 billion. China's annual trade data covers from January to December while India releases its figures from March to April. Observers said the $5.5 billion increase in Indian exports, though modest, is significant, pointing to a structural shift with items such as oil meals, marine products, telecom instruments and spices, making headway into the tough Chinese market, which is struggling to expand its domestic consumption.

Also, India over the years has been demanding China to open its IT, pharma, and agricultural produce, which are India's strong areas. China's overall global trade continues to grow, defying trade tensions with the US. Customs data showed that the surplus surged to a record of almost $1.2 trillion in 2025 an increase of 20 per cent compared to 2024, with exports at $3.77 trillion and imports at $2.58 trillion.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts