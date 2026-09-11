Next stop, luxury: How New Chandigarh is shedding its 'suburban' tag

New Chandigarh used to be a speculative bet—a suburban blueprint people bought into hoping for a future payout. Not anymore. Driven by major infrastructure plays like Medicity, property values are climbing fast, and the buyers moving in now want serious lifestyle upgrades, not just basic square footage.

Realty groups like GB Realty are leaning right into this shift. The group's new project, Opus One, is an ambitious 32-storey high-rise aiming to blend high-end architecture with premium, hospitality-style living.

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In an exclusive interaction with The Tribune Real Estate Founder and Chairman of GB Realty group Gurinder Bhatti gets past the marketing pitch as he breaks down the actual engineering hurdles of building this high, the strict documentation checks buyers need to do to protect their money and his plans to take the company national. Excerpts:

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​Q: New Chandigarh is experiencing a dramatic shift in its real estate narrative. From an investment perspective, how do you evaluate the current state of this market?

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​New Chandigarh’s growth trajectory is no longer just a projection—it’s actively unfolding. Over the past five years, property values across the region have risen substantially, with luxury micro-markets seeing capital appreciation upwards of 70% and average capital rates reaching ₹7,200 to ₹8,100 per square foot.

​What makes this region compelling is its transition into a primary residential hub. Prominent corporate institutions, healthcare players and high-net-worth families are choosing New Chandigarh. With rapid infrastructure expansion, we expect the region to cement its status as North India’s premier luxury residential destination over the next five years.

Q. In view of the recent action of authorities over CLU in the area, what advice would you offer buyers entering a fast-growing market like New Chandigarh?

​ Due diligence is non-negotiable. Homebuyers and investors must actively verify property documentation, specifically ensuring that the Change of Land Use (CLU) has been duly approved by competent authorities. Exercising this due diligence is a buyer’s legitimate right—and the most effective safeguard against future legal disputes.

​At the same time, regulatory bodies like RERA and PUDA play a pivotal role in enforcing compliance and protecting buyer capital. Greater transparency and structural accountability across the approval ecosystem ultimately boost market sentiment, which benefits credible developers and buyers alike.

Q. ​What infrastructure drivers are accelerating this migration towards New Chandigarh?

​Infrastructure is the primary catalyst for long-term real estate value. The completion of major road networks under the Bharat Mala initiative—including key corridors like the NH-205A section—has vastly improved accessibility, slashing travel times across the Tricity by up to 45 minutes.

​In tandem, the development of Medicity is a game-changer. It isn't just an institutional site; it's a structural anchor positioning New Chandigarh as a regional healthcare, commercial and residential hub.

​Q. Given the rapid residential growth, do you feel the city’s commercial ecosystem, too, is keeping pace?

There is still significant scope for commercial expansion in the area. A growing residential population requires more than basic retail; it demands lifestyle infrastructure—multiplexes, high-end hospitality, sports and recreational facilities, and specialised healthcare. Developing this civic and social infrastructure is critical to sustaining high-end residential growth.

Q. What sets Opus One apart from standard luxury developments?

​We don't view Opus One as just another housing project; we view it as an experience and a legacy for New Chandigarh. Positioned against the natural backdrop of the Shivalik Hills, the project integrates architecture, natural landscaping, and modern façade design into a cohesive living experience.

Q. Designing a 32-storey architectural landmark comes with significant technical demands. How are you addressing those engineering complexities?

​A 32-storey high-rise represents a major structural engineering feat, particularly given the site’s unique terrain. We conducted exhaustive soil testing and technical assessments prior to ground-breaking.

Every construction phase does present new engineering challenges. That is why we work alongside top-tier structural consultants to translate architectural vision into a technical reality. Construction is accelerating rapidly, reflecting our focus on execution and timely delivery.

Q. The low-density layout is a central feature of the project. How does that shape the living environment?

​High-end luxury requires space and privacy. Opus One spans approximately 9 acres, planned for around 500 apartments. Instead of maximising density, we have prioritised expansive green cover, privacy, elevated lifestyle amenities and generous floor plans.

​We are also bringing global partnerships into the project, including a collaboration with international luxury brand Jacob & Co. to introduce branded residences to the region. It’s an out-of-the-box approach that pairs global luxury standards with New Chandigarh’s natural setting.

​Q. How does GB Realty’s operational background influence your approach to real estate development?

​We do not build for speculative trading or short-term flipping. Our focus is squarely on end users—delivering high-build quality and long-term value retention.

​Our background in hospitality plays a major role here. Hospitality teaches you service standards, customer journey mapping and experience design. Translating that expertise into residential real estate allows us to offer true hospitality-led living rather than just selling square footage.

​Q. What is the broader strategic vision for GB Realty over the next five years?

​Opus One is part of a larger, multi-format growth strategy. We are developing concepts around branded farms, luxury farmhouses, larger land parcels, and differentiated township developments to meet evolving buyer preferences.

​Over the next five years, our goal is to scale GB Realty from a regional presence into a national brand, expanding into high-growth markets across Haryana, Gurgaon, Noida, and broader Uttar Pradesh.

​"Our ambition is not simply to build another residential project. With Opus One, we want to create a legacy—an iconic development that combines architecture, engineering, landscape, international luxury, and hospitality-led living. We believe New Chandigarh is entering an important phase of growth, and we want to build a product that becomes synonymous with the next chapter of that growth."