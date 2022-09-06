External debt grew by 8.2% till March

New Delhi, September 5
India’s external debt grew by 8.2 per cent at the end of March this year as compared to a year ago.
Debt at March-end was over $620.7 billion as against $573.7 billon at March-end in 2021.
While 53.2 per cent of it was denominated in the US dollar, Indian rupee denominated debt, estimated at 31.2 per cent, was the second largest, according to the External Debt Management Unit in the Ministry of Finance. n a silver lining, external debt as a ratio to GDP fell marginally to 19.9 per cent.
