Extra Luxury for Every Journey: GlobalPay Brings the Xplorer Experience This Diwali

India's first metal prepaid Forex card brings together a distinctive travel experience and an exclusive festive collection of travel essentials

NEW DELHI, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WSFx GlobalPay Limited (GlobalPay) (BSE: 511147), an RBI-authorised Dealer Category-II (AD-II) and BSE-listed company with over four decades of experience in cross-border payments, is bringing a touch of exclusivity to the festive travel season with a special Diwali offer on its Globalpay Xplorer metal prepaid Forex card.

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Designed for premium leisure travellers who see every journey as an opportunity to discover something new, Globalpay Xplorer brings together the distinctive appeal of a premium metal card and a collection of travel experiences. India's first metal prepaid Forex card, Xplorer is designed to be more than just a travel essential, adding a premium touch to the overall international travel experience.

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From international airport lounge access to connectivity through an international SIM card, Xplorer brings together thoughtful travel conveniences for those who like to make the most of every journey. The card supports up to 30 currencies, with zero cross-currency fees and zero international ATM withdrawal fees.

Adding to the festive excitement, the Diwali offer includes an exclusive travel collection featuring an assured branded trolley bag, a premium duffel bag, a passport holder and other travel accessories. Available at Rs 9,999/ + GST. Buy your premium Xplorer card

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Srikrishna Narasimhan, CEO & Whole-Time Director, GlobalPay, said, "At GlobalPay, our vision is to continuously evolve the way Indians experience cross-border payments by going beyond conventional forex solutions and creating offerings that add greater value to their journeys. We believe that international travel should be seamless, convenient and rewarding, and products like Globalpay Xplorer reflect our commitment to bringing together innovative payment solutions, premium experiences and thoughtfully curated travel privileges. As we continue to expand our portfolio, our focus remains on anticipating the evolving needs of travellers and making every international journey more rewarding. This Diwali, the exclusive travel collection is another step in that direction."

The Globalpay Xplorer card is available through GlobalPay's digital channels at https://www.wsfxglobalpay.com/xplorer. Terms and conditions

About WSFx GlobalPay Ltd:

WSFx GlobalPay Ltd (GlobalPay) is an RBI-authorised AD-II and BSE-listed company with over 40+ years of trusted standards in global payments, forex cards and international money transfers. With a strong focus on trust, innovation, compliance and customer service, the company offers secure, efficient and transparent financial products for individuals and businesses. GlobalPay has over 26 branches across India and a network of more than 900 corporates and 700 agents.

For more details, please visit: www.wsfxglobalpay.com

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