Extramarks Concludes DIDAC 2025 with a Lasting Impact, Showcases AI-Powered Future of Education

Extramarks Education, a leading global edtech company and a pioneer in AI powered edtech solutions, successfully concluded its participation in DIDAC 2025, leaving behind a lasting impression by showcasing its AI-powered education suite designed to transform how schools teach, assess, and support students.

At the three-day event, Extramarks drew over 800 visitors to its booth and engaged with an audience of 20,000+ educators, school leaders, and policy influencers, reinforcing its leadership position in the education technology space. The brand stood out for its product depth, live demonstrations, and future-ready vision for classrooms.

Extramarks showcased Extra Intelligence, its flagship AI-powered education suite launched earlier this year, now being adopted by schools across markets. At DIDAC India 2025, the company demonstrated how the platform integrates artificial intelligence meaningfully across the school ecosystem — from lesson planning and classroom delivery to assessments and independent learning.

On the final day of DIDAC India 2025, Extramarks also launched Extramarks Footsteps, a K–5 book series for Grades 1–5 covering Mathematics, EVS, and English Grammar. Aligned with NEP and NCF, the series blends physical textbooks with a rich-media digital layer, seamlessly integrated with the Extramarks platform to deliver activity-driven, future-ready, and measurable early learning.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Ritvik Kulshrestha, MD & CEO, Extramarks, said:

“DIDAC India 2025 reaffirmed our belief that AI is no longer optional in education — it is foundational. Extra Intelligence represents our commitment to building intelligent classrooms by blending pedagogy, content, and technology into one seamless system. Our aim is to empower teachers, engage students, and help schools become future-ready through practical, scalable AI solutions.”

Transforming Classrooms and Beyond with Extra Intelligence

• AI-powered teacher support for personalised learning: Educators can customise lessons by adding real-world examples, adapting explanations, and inserting interactive elements. The platform also enables teachers to generate collaborative classroom activities — making lessons more dynamic and participative.

• Smarter and faster AI-based assessments: Extra Intelligence enables AI-powered evaluation of handwritten answer sheets, including long-form subjective responses, significantly reducing grading time and enabling teachers to focus more on instruction and mentoring.

• Curriculum mapping and multilingual delivery: Schools can map content instantly to their curriculum by uploading textbook indexes. The platform also supports multiple languages including English (British/American), Arabic, Marathi, and Tamil.

• 24/7 AI learning companion for students: Students receive round-the-clock academic support through an AI assistant that simplifies complex concepts, resolves doubts, and guides learning step-by-step.

• AI-enabled engagement insights for live classes: Teachers gain real-time insights into participation and attentiveness — enabling timely intervention and more effective classroom delivery.

For over 18 years, Extramarks has been a trusted partner to 21,000+ schools and has impacted the academic journeys of 10 million+ students worldwide. Extra Intelligence builds on this legacy by combining scientifically designed pedagogy, award-winning content, and cutting-edge AI technology into one seamless platform.

Extramarks extends its gratitude to all partners, educators, and visitors who contributed to making DIDAC 2025 a success and looks forward to driving the next phase of educational transformation with Extra Intelligence.

About Extramarks

Extramarks is a leading education technology company committed to making learning easy, effective, and accessible for every learner. It is a global provider of 360-degree learning and teaching solutions with a strong presence in India, South Africa, and the Middle East. Since 2007, Extramarks has empowered over 21,000 schools and has built a learner base of 10 million students with its state-of-the-art digital learning infrastructure. In 2024, Extramarks was named among TIME Magazine’s World’s Top EdTech Companies, recognising its impact and innovation in the education space.

Extramarks offers a comprehensive suite of digital learning solutions designed for students, teachers, and schools. These include Smart Class Plus for interactive classroom teaching, a holistic Learning App for students (Classes 1 to 12), AI-powered assessments, in-school, online and offline coaching for competitive exams like JEE and NEET, and classroom analytics & dashboards. All solutions are built on a 360-degree pedagogy of Diagnose, Learn, Practice, Test, and Evaluate, creating a seamless and effective learning ecosystem both inside and outside the classroom.

For more information, visit: www.extramarks.com/extra-intelligence

