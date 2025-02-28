EY and People for Animals Uttarakhand launch a Cage-Free Implementation Guide to Assist Corporations in Ethical Cage-free Egg Sourcing

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], February 28: Global corporate commitments to ethical sourcing are gaining momentum, with over 2,600 multinational companies pledging to transition to cage-free eggs, acknowledging the inherent cruelty of confining hens in cramped cages. However, despite these commitments, many corporations face challenges in implementing cage-free sourcing within their supply chains.

To address this gap, EY and People for Animals-Public Policy Foundation (PFAPPF) have launched the Cage-Free Implementation Guide, a first-of-its-kind resource to help institutional consumers navigate the transition to cage-free egg procurement. The guide provides businesses with practical steps to streamline supply chain adjustments, manage pricing concerns, and meet their animal welfare commitments effectively.

Speaking on the launch Ravi Ruparel, Partner, Sustainability, EY India said, "A successful transition to cage-free operations unlocks a multitude of benefits and opportunities that extend beyond animal welfare. Businesses can enhance operational efficiency, improve supply chain stability, and enhance brand reputation through increased trust amongst consumers. Moreover, cage-free practices align with the evolving market values and business standards, aiding businesses to achieve sustainability goals. Additionally, this shift, with its various benefits, drives innovation and compliance with emerging standards, ultimately contributing to more sustainable and responsible business practices" Speaking on the launch, Priyanka Bangari, Managing Director of People for Animals Uttarakhand and Trustee at PFAPPF, said: "When we spoke with institutional consumers, they expressed a strong intent to transition to cage-free eggs but often struggled with the practicalities--especially supply chain alignment.

This guide was born from those conversations. By collaborating with EY, we have created a resource that can potentially help corporations turn their commitments into tangible action, ensuring hens are no longer confined in cages. "As businesses worldwide face increasing scrutiny on ethical sourcing, the Cage-Free Implementation Guide is expected to be a crucial tool for companies looking to uphold their commitments while ensuring operational feasibility.

