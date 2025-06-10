eYantra Ventures Ltd concludes board meeting to declare audited financial results for FY 2024-25

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10: eYantra Ventures Ltd (BSE: 512099), reported its standalone and consolidated financial results according to Ind AS for the quarter and financial year (FY) ending March 31, 2025. Consolidated revenue grew by 95% at Rs. 32.89 Crores during FY 2024-25, led by performance both the business divisions of the company i.e. Merchandising and IT Services. The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on 30th May 2025, approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025.

Strong Group-Wide Business Performance

The consolidated operations of eYantra Group which includes eYantra Ventures Ltd, Prismberry Technologies Pvt. Ltd, eYantra Ventures FZE (UAE) achieved a total business turnover of Rs. 32.89 Crores in FY 2024-25, a remarkable 95% growth over the previous year's Rs. 16 Crores. This growth reflects the Group's multi-sector presence spanning B2B merchandise and IT services. eYantra group has business operations in multiple cities across India and other geographies including UAE and USA.

During FY2025, eYantra Ventures Ltd invested in Neuro and Spine Associates Pvt Ltd (NASA) by securing a 38.65% equity stake as of 31st March 2025. Focused on neurosciences, spine care and orthopaedics, NASA operates in a high-potential segment within India's healthcare landscape. In line with Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS 28), the investment is being accounted for as an associate and therefore is not consolidated under IND-AS 110 for the FY 2024-25. NASA currently has 2 hospitals in Hyderabad and Vijayawada with a combined capacity of 180 beds.

During FY 2024-25 the company raised Rs. 15 crores through private placement by way of preferential issue of equity shares to fund various objectives including working capital requirements & pursuing strategic investments.

eYantra Ventures Ltd remains committed to sustainable growth, governance excellence, and value creation through targeted diversification across high-impact sectors.

