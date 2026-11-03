EZVIZ Announces 11.11 Home Security Offers Across Four South Asian Markets

India PR Distribution

Hangzhou [China], November 3: EZVIZ, a global smart home brand, has announced its 11.11 shopping promotions across Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, offering discounts of up to 60% on selected smart security products. Covering indoor cameras, outdoor monitoring solutions and 4G-enabled devices, the campaign gives households and small businesses an opportunity to explore security options suited to their everyday needs.

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A camera that works well in a family living room may not be the right choice for a driveway, shop or remote property. Recognizing these different needs, EZVIZ offers a range of smart cameras that make it easier to stay connected with loved ones, understand activity around a property and maintain monitoring where conventional connections are unavailable.

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Indoor Cameras: A More Personal Connection to Home

An indoor camera can offer reassurance in the simplest everyday moments, from checking whether children have arrived home to seeing what pets are doing while the family is away. With 360° panoramic coverage, compatible cameras can look around a room rather than remain fixed on one corner. Two-way talk adds a personal touch, letting users speak with loved ones instead of simply watching them through a screen.

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Smart human detection also makes monitoring more purposeful by bringing relevant human activity to the user's attention. And when privacy matters more than keeping watch, selected models such as the TY1 G1 Indoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera feature physical privacy shutters that cover the lens, giving households control over when the camera is in use.

Outdoor Cameras: See the Bigger Picture and the Details That Matter

Watching over an outdoor space involves more than having a clear view of the surroundings. When someone approaches a gate or moves around a driveway, homeowners may want to understand both where the activity is happening and what exactly is taking place.

Selected EZVIZ dual-lens cameras, including the H9c Dual-Lens Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera, address this by pairing a wide-angle view with a second lens for closer details. Color night vision makes it easier to distinguish people and surroundings after dark, while active defense features can activate sirens and flashing lights to warn potential intruders away. Weatherproof construction adds the durability needed for outdoor monitoring through changing weather conditions.

4G Cameras: Stay Connected Beyond Wi-Fi Coverage

A security camera offers little reassurance if its owner cannot access it when needed. For shops, farms or properties where Wi-Fi is unreliable, EZVIZ's dual-connectivity cameras provide another way to stay connected. Compatible models automatically switch to 4G when Wi-Fi becomes unavailable, reducing interruptions to remote viewing and security alerts.

The H9c 4G Dual-Lens Pan & Tilt 4G & Wi-Fi Camera is one example, offering greater flexibility for monitoring locations beyond a dependable Wi-Fi network. Cellular operation requires compatible coverage, a SIM card and an active data plan, while the camera itself still needs external power.

Battery 4G Cameras: More Freedom to Monitor Remote Locations

Some properties have neither convenient electrical outlets nor fixed Wi-Fi, making traditional camera installation difficult. Battery-powered 4G cameras remove much of that constraint, while compatible EZVIZ solar panels can replenish battery power using sunlight and reduce the need for frequent manual charging.

Always-On Video (AOV) technology makes this setup particularly useful. Rather than capturing only isolated motion-triggered clips, compatible cameras record time-lapse footage during quieter periods and switch to normal-speed video when activity is detected. The HB8 Lite 4G + Solar Panel 5W 4G & Wi-Fi Smart Home Battery Camera Kit, for instance, combines these capabilities, providing a broader record of daily activity while conserving energy. With sufficient battery charge, suitable sunlight and cellular coverage, this offers a practical approach to ongoing monitoring at farms, remote properties and other hard-to-reach locations.

11.11 Offers Across Four South Asian Markets

With discounts of up to 60% on selected products, EZVIZ's 11.11 campaign covers a wider selection of smart security devices, with promotional highlights and pricing varying across the four markets.

Sri Lanka: Smart Security for Different Household Needs

In Sri Lanka, shoppers can explore a selection of indoor cameras, outdoor monitoring solutions and smart entry devices through participating local sales channels, including Daraz Sri Lanka. Featured products include the EZVIZ C6N G1 Next-Generation Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Smart Home Indoor Camera.

The selection also includes outdoor cameras such as the EZVIZ C8c Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera, EZVIZ C9c Dual-Lens Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera and EZVIZ C90 Dual-Lens Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera, alongside smart entry solutions including the EZVIZ DL05 Smart Fingerprint Lock.

Pakistan: Indoor, Outdoor and Smart Entry Offers

Pakistan's 11.11 promotion brings together indoor cameras, outdoor security solutions and smart entry products. Among the featured models are the EZVIZ TY1 Pro Pan & Tilt Smart Home Camera and the EZVIZ H9c Dual-Lens Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera.

Other participating products include the EZVIZ H1c Smart Home Wi-Fi Camera, EZVIZ H90 Dual-Lens Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera and EZVIZ DL05 Smart Fingerprint Lock, offering shoppers different options for monitoring indoor spaces, outdoor areas and home entrances through participating local sales channels, including Daraz Pakistan.

Bangladesh: Smart Camera Deals for Everyday Monitoring

In Bangladesh, the promotional range includes cameras for keeping an eye on family life indoors as well as monitoring outdoor areas. Highlights include the EZVIZ TY1 G1 Indoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera and the EZVIZ C8c Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera.

Other selected models include the EZVIZ C6N G1 Next-Generation Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Smart Home Indoor Camera, alongside participating cameras from the EZVIZ H9c and H90 Dual ranges. Shoppers can explore offers through participating local sales channels, including Daraz Bangladesh.

The 11.11 promotions in Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh run from 10 November at 20:00 to 21 November at 23:59, giving shoppers an extended opportunity to explore the available offers.

Nepal: Featured Deals with an Earlier Shopping Window

In Nepal, the campaign includes a selection of indoor, outdoor and 4G-connected cameras, available through participating local sales channels like Daraz Nepal Featured examples include the EZVIZ H6c G1 3K Next-Generation Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Smart Home Indoor Camera and the EZVIZ H8c Pro 2K Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera.

The promotional selection also includes the EZVIZ H9c Dual 4G Dual-Lens Pan & Tilt 4G & Wi-Fi Camera and the EZVIZ TY7 Dual-Lens Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera, offering further choices for different connectivity and monitoring needs.

Nepal's promotion runs from 1 November at 20:00 to 11 November at 23:59; while promotions in Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh run from 10 November at 20:00 to 21 November at 23:59.

With a variety of smart security products included in the campaign, EZVIZ's 11.11 offers give shoppers across South Asia an opportunity to find monitoring solutions that better suit their homes, properties and daily routines.

Promotional prices, discounts and product availability vary by market and participating sales channel. For complete offers and purchasing information, shoppers can visit EZVIZ South Asia or the relevant local sales channels.

Media Contact:

Alex He: alex@ispiderpr.com

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