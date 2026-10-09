Fabelle Reimagines the Nine Rasas Through Chocolate and Music

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Fabelle launches the Nav-Ras Collection, bringing together nine handcrafted pralines and nine original musical interpretations in collaboration with ITC Sangeet Research Academy creating a multisensory journey through human emotions.

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Can an emotion that has lived for centuries through music and performance find an entirely new expression through chocolate?

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For centuries, Navarasa has given form to nine distinct human emotions, interpreted through music, dance and storytelling. However, for the first time ever, Fabelle, in collaboration with ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA), brings these timeless emotions and musical interpretations to life through an unexpected new medium: chocolate.

Fabelle’s latest Nav-Ras Collection reimagines each of the nine Rasas including Shringara (Love), Hasya (Joy), Karuna (Compassion), Raudra (Passion & Intensity), Veera (Courage), Bhayanaka (Anticipation), Bibhatsa (The Unexpected), Adbhuta (Wonder) and Shanta (Serenity) as a handcrafted praline designed to evoke a distinct emotion through flavour, texture and form.

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Fabelle’s Master Chocolatiers have translated each Rasa through flavour, ingredients, texture and form, while maestros and eminent artists from ITC Sangeet Research Academy have created nine original musical interpretations inspired by the same emotions. Together, the chocolate and the music allow each Rasa (emotions) to be experienced in two ways: through what one hears and what one tastes.

The composition can be experienced through a QR code included inside the box.

Music to be heard. Chocolate to be savoured. Emotions to be experienced.

Shringara, the Rasa of love and connection, finds expression through a heart-shaped creation. Its smooth, sensuous form is paired with Ruby Chocolate and Aqua Rose, creating a floral, harmonious expression of love. Raudra, representing intensity and passion, takes inspiration from the third eye. Its sculpted form and intense dark chocolate are heightened by the heat of Ancho Chilli and the contrasting sweetness of Candied Mango. Veera interprets courage through 70% dark chocolate and Macadamia, while Shanta brings together Acacia Honey and Milk Chocolate Mousse in a white rose-inspired form.

Together, the nine pralines form a collection where the chocolate is distinguished not simply by flavour but by the emotion each creation it seeks to express.

The collection was unveiled at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, through an immersive evening where guests experienced the Rasas through live music and chocolate. The evening featured artists from ITC Sangeet Research Academy, in the presence of maestros Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty and Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar, along with Saradindu Dutta, Executive Director, ITC Sangeet Research Academy.

Subash Balar, Vice President and Business Head – Chocolates, Coffee and Confectionery & NCD, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said:

“At Fabelle, we have always believed that fine chocolate can go beyond indulgence and serve as an expression of craftsmanship and creativity. With The Nav-Ras Collection, our Master Chocolatiers have interpreted something as intangible as emotion through the interplay of form, texture and flavour. Each praline expresses a distinct Rasa, while our collaboration with ITC Sangeet Research Academy brings that same emotion to life through music. The result is a multisensory experience created for chocolate connoisseurs who value craftsmanship, detail and discovery.”

Saradindu Dutta, Executive Director, ITC Sangeet Research Academy, said:

“Indian classical music has the extraordinary ability to evoke emotion without the need for words. The Navarasa provides a timeless vocabulary for expressing these emotions. Our musical collaboration with Fabelle allowed us to explore how the same emotion could find expression through an entirely different sensory language, chocolate. As our musicians interpreted each Rasa through melody, rhythm and instrumentation, Fabelle’s Master Chocolatiers explored it through flavour, texture and form. The result is a fascinating symphony between two crafts, each expressing the same emotion in its own language.”

With Nav-Ras, Fabelle extends its exploration of what luxury chocolate can represent moving beyond flavour into music, emotion and storytelling. The collection builds on Fabelle’s rich legacy of chocolate innovation, including Trinity Truffles Extraordinaire and Fabelle Finesse.

The Fabelle Nav-Ras Collection, priced at INR 2,395, will be available at select Fabelle boutiques and through online channels.

For more details visit – fabelle.in

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